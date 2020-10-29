Advertisement

Aurora to expand Fond du Lac health center, 100 new jobs expected to be created

Medical symbol
Medical symbol(AP Images)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Advocate Aurora Health officials have announced an expansion of the existing health care center in Fond du Lac.

According to a release announcing the expansion, the company plans to include a 91,000 square foot hospital, including 10 inpatient beds and an emergency department.

The company says the expansion will create more than 100 jobs and expand access to care for area resident.

Construction on the expansion, which is estimated to cost $67 million, is expected to begin in the spring of 2021 and finish sometime in 2022.

Officials say any patients who will need subspecialty procedures, such as labor and delivery, cardiac catherization, or stroke interventional procedures, will continue to be cared for at a more advanced care facility, such as Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh, or other Advocate Aurora Health facilities.

Company officials say there will be room for future growth.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two rescued after vehicle crashes into Fond du Lac River

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to the Fond du Lac Fire Department, crews were called to the area of Division and Macy for a report of a vehicle that drove into the river just after 3:30 p.m.

News

2021 Brown County budget plan approved unanimously

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The 2021 Executive Budget, created by County Executive Troy Streckenbach, was approved by the Brown County Board of Supervisors Wednesday.

News

Winnebago County man arrested for 7th OWI

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
In addition for the OWI, authorities say the man was also arrested for an active warrant.

News

Suring man’s record breaking squash turned into artwork

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
As Action 2 News first told you earlier this month, John Sikorski of Suring managed to grow a record breaking squash this year.

Latest News

News

Record breaking gourd turned into artwork

Updated: 1 hours ago
Record breaking gourd turned into artwork

News

Organizations forced to cancel Halloween fundraisers due to pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
Organizations forced to cancel Halloween fundraisers due to pandemic

News

New report shows critical need for caregivers in Wisconsin

Updated: 2 hours ago
New report shows critical need for caregivers in Wisconsin

News

New details released regarding double homicide in Omro

Updated: 2 hours ago
New details released regarding double homicide in Omro

Crime

Two men charged following double homicide in Omro

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
Authorities say charges have been filed against two men, one of which is charged with shooting both victims and then trying to cover up the crime by starting the house on fire.

News

UW football on hold after Chryst, 11 others test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The University of Wisconsin football team will pause all team-related activities for at least seven days after a dozen people have tested positive for COVID-19.