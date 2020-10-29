Aurora to expand Fond du Lac health center, 100 new jobs expected to be created

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Advocate Aurora Health officials have announced an expansion of the existing health care center in Fond du Lac.

According to a release announcing the expansion, the company plans to include a 91,000 square foot hospital, including 10 inpatient beds and an emergency department.

The company says the expansion will create more than 100 jobs and expand access to care for area resident.

Construction on the expansion, which is estimated to cost $67 million, is expected to begin in the spring of 2021 and finish sometime in 2022.

Officials say any patients who will need subspecialty procedures, such as labor and delivery, cardiac catherization, or stroke interventional procedures, will continue to be cared for at a more advanced care facility, such as Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh, or other Advocate Aurora Health facilities.

Company officials say there will be room for future growth.

