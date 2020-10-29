Arrest made in Green Bay’s oldest cold case murder investigation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police have made an arrest in the city’s oldest cold case murder investigation.

Lisa Holstead was found dead in August of 1986. She was 22-years-old. Investigators say Lisa had been murdered.

On Thursday, police announced the arrest of Lou Archie Griffin, 57, on a charge of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide. He’s being held in the Brown County Jail.

Lou Archie Griffin (Brown County Jail)

We do not yet know a possible motive or if Griffin had a prior connection to Lisa. Action 2 News is working to get more information and will update this breaking news story.

“Recent developments in the case and physical evidence were used by investigators to link Mr. Griffin to this homicide,” police say.

On Aug. 12, 1986, Lisa Holstead left a family gathering with her boyfriend. Witnesses say they saw Lisa get out of her boyfriend’s car in the area of Mason and Taylor Streets. That was about 2:30 a.m.

Lisa’s body was located in a marsh in what is now the Ken Euers Nature Park area. She had been strangled.

Police investigate the murder of Lisa Holstead. August, 1986. (WBAY)

Her murder went unsolved for 34 years.

On Wednesday, Oct. 28, Lou Griffin was arrested outside his home in Racine.

“After a lengthy interview, Mr. Griffin was arrested and was transported to the Brown County Jail and is being held pending further court proceedings,” reads a statement from Police.

A press conference is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 2. Action 2 News will be there and have coverage.

Green Bay Police worked with state and federal agencies on this case.

“Homicide investigations are never closed out and generations of detectives continue to work on these cases until they are solved,” said Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith. “We owe all crime victims and their families our best efforts, and we are committed to the unending pursuit of justice.”

