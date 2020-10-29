Advertisement

Advocate Aurora expanding services in Fond du Lac

Advocate Aurora announced a 91,000 square foot addition to its current Fond du Lac facility.
Advocate Aurora announced a 91,000 square foot addition to its current Fond du Lac facility.(WBAY)
By Emily Matesic
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Years in the making, Advocate Aurora is expanding its services in Fond du Lac. The health care provider announcing it plans to open an emergency department as well as provide inpatient rooms at it’s Fond du Lac facility.

Advocate Aurora provides clinical care, urgent care, some out-patient surgery as well as labs and x-rays and other services at its existing Fond du Lac facility, but the health care system listened to patients and providers, in the area, and announced it will be adding an additional 91,000 square feet of space to this location to provide even more care, starting with a ten bed emergency department.

According to Dr. John Newman, Chief Medical Officer, Oshkosh and Fond du Lac area for Advocate Aurora health, “The ten bed emergency room really can allow for 365 days a year, 24/7 up to twenty to thirty thousand visits if needed.”

The expansion plan also includes ten in-patient rooms, with the ability to add ten more. That’s going to allow patients, who used to have to travel to aurora facilities out of their immediate area, to stay closer to home.

Dr. Newman adds, “Total knee replacement where not everybody has to spend the night but you probably want to make sure that you have the capacity to allow them to spend the night, should they need to, or a hysterectomy, or hernia repair, or even an oncologic procedure, mastectomy or colon resection - those folks probably spend one to two days in the hospital.”

Michelle Steward is one of those patients who will benefit from the expanded services in Fond du Lac. She recently had four surgeries in three years and had to travel to Green Bay, Neenah, and Oshkosh for procedures and appointments. Knowing she will have access to additional Aurora services in Fond du Lac helps to give her peace of mind.

“What we have is a good facility here, but Aurora stepping up their game in this area is going to make the market competitive, it’s going to make it so much easier for people that have to choose specific care lines from the marketplace or through the affordable care act, it really will be life-changing for us,” says Steward.

Construction is expected to start in spring of next year with the project completed in 2022.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Arrest in 1986 Green Bay murder

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Lou Archie Griffin, of Racine, was arrested Wednesday

Crime

“He wasn’t on anybody’s radar”: Police arrest man in Green Bay’s oldest cold case

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen and WBAY news staff
Lisa Holstead was found dead in August of 1986. She was 22-years-old. Investigators say Lisa had been murdered.

News

Wisconsin: 51 more COVID-19 deaths as rate rises; almost 15,000 coronavirus cases in 4 days

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The state says 4,870 tests received were positive, the second-highest one-day total.

News

Joe Biden announces Milwaukee visit Friday

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The campaign says Biden will talk about bringing Americans together when he speaks in Milwaukee at 6:30 P.M.

Latest News

News

State Supreme Court denies Outagamie, Calumet counties more time to count broken ballots

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Supreme Court is refusing to give clerks in Outagamie and Calumet counties advice on how to fix or count ballots which have a printing error

News

Parents in De Pere divided over how schools are navigating the pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeff Alexander
It's one city, with two school districts, and a growing number of parents divided over how the schools are navigating the pandemic.

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Blustery and cool

Updated: 4 hours ago
Temperatures will hover in the upper-half of the 30s for most of the day.

Crime

State releases names in Marinette County homicide, officer-involved shooting

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The victim of the homicide was identified as Richard Gibbs, 62, Milwaukee. He died of a gunshot wound.

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Blustery north wind

Updated: 8 hours ago
Temperatures will hover in the upper-half of the 30s for most of the day.

Crime

Wisconsin Republican Party says hackers stole $2.3 million

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and Scott Bauer
The party noticed the suspicious activity on Oct. 22 and contacted the FBI on Friday, said Republican Party Chairman Andrew Hitt.