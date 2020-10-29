Advocate Aurora expanding services in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Years in the making, Advocate Aurora is expanding its services in Fond du Lac. The health care provider announcing it plans to open an emergency department as well as provide inpatient rooms at it’s Fond du Lac facility.

Advocate Aurora provides clinical care, urgent care, some out-patient surgery as well as labs and x-rays and other services at its existing Fond du Lac facility, but the health care system listened to patients and providers, in the area, and announced it will be adding an additional 91,000 square feet of space to this location to provide even more care, starting with a ten bed emergency department.

According to Dr. John Newman, Chief Medical Officer, Oshkosh and Fond du Lac area for Advocate Aurora health, “The ten bed emergency room really can allow for 365 days a year, 24/7 up to twenty to thirty thousand visits if needed.”

The expansion plan also includes ten in-patient rooms, with the ability to add ten more. That’s going to allow patients, who used to have to travel to aurora facilities out of their immediate area, to stay closer to home.

Dr. Newman adds, “Total knee replacement where not everybody has to spend the night but you probably want to make sure that you have the capacity to allow them to spend the night, should they need to, or a hysterectomy, or hernia repair, or even an oncologic procedure, mastectomy or colon resection - those folks probably spend one to two days in the hospital.”

Michelle Steward is one of those patients who will benefit from the expanded services in Fond du Lac. She recently had four surgeries in three years and had to travel to Green Bay, Neenah, and Oshkosh for procedures and appointments. Knowing she will have access to additional Aurora services in Fond du Lac helps to give her peace of mind.

“What we have is a good facility here, but Aurora stepping up their game in this area is going to make the market competitive, it’s going to make it so much easier for people that have to choose specific care lines from the marketplace or through the affordable care act, it really will be life-changing for us,” says Steward.

Construction is expected to start in spring of next year with the project completed in 2022.

