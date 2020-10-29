A BRIGHTER, CHILLY FRIDAY

The wind weakens overnight and the clouds occasionally break. It will be cold with low temperatures back down into the 20s. There is a SMALL CHANCE of a few morning flurries Friday, but then lingering clouds decrease and sun returns! Despite the sun, temperatures will only rise into the upper 30s and low 40s. Fortunately there will not be much wind, so wind chills will not be an issue.

Plenty of wind returns Saturday, but it is a south wind and temperatures quickly warm into the 50s. After some sun, clouds thicken in the evening. there is a small chance of a few spotty light rain showers at night (some mix north?).

A downright WINDY day returns Sunday - And it is a north wind bringing in much colder air. High temperatures will only be in the 30s, and with the wind it will feel like 20s.

Fortunately, milder air returns next week and lasts much of the week. It also looks mostly dry.

DON’T FORGET: The clocks will “fall back” one hour Saturday night, as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end... It’s also a good time to make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: NW BEC SW 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: S 15-30 MPH

SUNDAY: NW 20-40 MPH

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. Wind dies down. A few flurries? LOW: 26

FRIDAY: An early flurry? Then sun returns. Cool, but calmer. HIGH: 41 LOW 28

HALLOWEEN: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. Increasing clouds late, with a chance of showers at night. HIGH: 52 TRICK OR TREAT: 49 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cold and blustery. Flakes possible NORTH. HIGH: 37 LOW: 23

MONDAY: Partly to Mostly sunny. Still breezy a bit milder. HIGH: 46 LOW: 29

ELECTION DAY: Sunny skies. Seasonable temps HIGH: 54 LOW 39

WEDNESDAY: Sunny again. A mild day. HIGH: 58 LOW: 42

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 60

