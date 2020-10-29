2021 Brown County budget plan approved unanimously

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For the first time in more than 30 years, Brown County officials have unanimously passed a budget plan.

The 2021 Executive Budget, created by County Executive Troy Streckenbach, was approved by the Brown County Board of Supervisors Wednesday.

According to county officials, the budget plan will provide another property tax rate cut which will lower the rate to its lowest level in four decades.

Officials say the 2021 mill rate will decrease by 20 cents, dropping the rate to $3.98. That means that a home valued at $200,000 will see an equalized tax rate fall more than $40 to $795.84.

In addition, officials say Brown County will have paid off more than $64 million in debt by the end of 2021, and will have saved taxpayers millions of dollars in interest payments.

Click here to see the 2021 budget plan.

