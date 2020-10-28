Advertisement

World Championship Cheese Contest moved to 2022 over coronavirus concerns

US Championship Cheese Contest wheel of cheese and curds 2019
US Championship Cheese Contest wheel of cheese and curds 2019(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The World Championship Cheese Contest set for February 2021 in Madison has been postponed for a year because of the coronavirus.

Contest chief judge Jim Mueller said in a release issued Tuesday that the competition in Madison has been rescheduled to March 2022 in order to protect the welfare of the judges, industry volunteers and attendees.

The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association plans to fill the void next year with a free online presentation in March 2021 to promote cheesemaking and highlight industry successes of the more than 60-year history of the contests.

A gruyere from Switzerland was named the world’s best cheese in last year’s contest. It was chosen from a record number of entrants from 26 nations.  

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Man held on suspicion of killing father with vehicle

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
A 44-year-old man is suspected of intentionally striking his father with a vehicle, according to Portage County sheriff’s officials.

News

Michigan woman charged with homicide following death of Ashwaubenon man

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to the criminal complaint, Candice Thornton, 36, is charged with First Degree Reckless Homicide as a Party to a Crime.

News

Trial date set for former Gillett mayor accused of embezzlement from funeral home

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to court documents, a final pre-trial hearing is scheduled for June 14, 2021, while a 12 person jury trial is scheduled for June 23-25.

News

Wisconsin Dells man arrested on 12th drunken driving charge

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Baraboo News Republic reported that 51-year-old Walter Decorah made his initial appearance Tuesday in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Latest News

News

Donald Trump Jr. campaigns for his father in De Pere

Updated: 8 hours ago
Donald Trump Jr. campaigns for his father in De Pere

News

Donald Trump Jr. rallies voters at Amerilux International in De Pere

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
Donald Trump Jr. spoke at Amerilux International in De Pere Tuesday afternoon in front of a crowd of several hundred of his father’s supporters.

News

Oshkosh man killed following train vs. bike collision

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to police, officers were called to the Washington Avenue and train tracks intersection at 4:19 p.m. for a report of a man who was traveling east on Washington Avenue and was hit by a northbound train.

News

Funds announced for Waupaca non-profits

Updated: 11 hours ago
Funds announced for Waupaca non-profits

News

UW-Oshkosh professor discusses how important the final week of campaigning is for candidates

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
We’re taking a closer look as to what this week has in store for both presidential candidates with a political science professor from UW-Oshkosh.

News

Interview with UW-Oshkosh political science professor

Updated: 11 hours ago
We're hearing the thoughts of a UW-Oshkosh political science professor just one week out from Election Day.