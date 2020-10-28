Advertisement

Wisconsin’s hemp pilot program to get extended

Moving forward, those in the industry want to see it grow beyond things like CBD.
By Aisha Morales
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin agriculture officials are expected to extend the current hemp pilot research program in the state. It’s a move hemp farmers, growers, producers, and advocates said they appreciate, stating the regulations in place by the USDA give hemp farmers less flexibility than the current pilot program.

Since the start of the pilot program in 2018, it’s been an up and down process for the Wisconsin hemp industry. However, this past year farmers across the state had a good growing season.

“I am concerned that some individuals who are growing may not be able to sell it in the end, because I think some are holding on to their crop from 2019 even, so for me it’s about getting those markets open and getting regulation, unnecessary regulation out of the way,” said Rob Richard, President of the Wisconsin Hemp Alliance.

Richard said a positive is the state’s decision to extend the pilot program. It means many hemp farmers won’t have to throw out their crops , because as it stands the USDA’s rule is to test up to .30 THC, but the states pilot program tests for up to .399 THC. Richard said that’s not much but it’s a lot for growers who are investing time and money in the industry.

“If we were on the federal standards a lot more farmers would have lost a lot more, and it would have been a detriment for the industry not only for the state, but for the agriculture side where people are trying to make money, in this agriculture side of CBD,” said Willian Nething, President/CEO of Hemp 4 Heroes.

Moving forward, those in the industry want to see it grow beyond things like CBD.

“We continue to work and advocate for positions that would allow for opportunities like maybe with the idea of utilizing hemp fiber for paper towels, for toilet paper, for clean wipes, for brown packaging, or brown papers,” said Richard.

The new rule or extension into next September is expected to go into effect this Friday.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin to receive 1.75 million BinaxNOW tests for COVID-19 response

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announces a shipment of 1,750,000 rapid COVID-19 tests to the State of Wisconsin.

News

Oshkosh Fire Chief honored with national award

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Emily Matesic
Oshkosh Fire Chief Mike Stanley was honored with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation Hero Award.

News

The Face of Covid, Part 3

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeff Alexander
Area hospitals, along with the Brown County Health Department, continued their series of weekly media briefings called "The Faces of Covid." This week's focus, the impact the pandemic is having on mental and behavioral health in the community and some of the issues families, children and those struggling with addiction are facing right now.

News

More than 2 million tested in Wisconsin for coronavirus since February, more than 3,800 test positive Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The U.S. Census Bureau estimated Wisconsin’s population was 5,822,000 in 2019. That means roughly 34.4% of the state has been tested at least once for the virus.

Latest News

Politics

Marquette Law School poll predicts another close presidential race in November

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
80% of Trump voters expect their candidate to win. 80% of Biden supporters expect their candidate to win.

National Politics

President Trump returns to Green Bay Friday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The president will deliver remarks at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport Friday afternoon.

News

UW football on hold after Chryst, 11 others test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The University of Wisconsin football team will pause all team-related activities for at least seven days after a dozen people have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Parents petition De Pere school board

Updated: 6 hours ago
Dueling petitions ask the school board to reopen classrooms and keep classes virtual

Holidays

Where trick-or-treating is canceled and where it’s still on for Halloween

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Most communities are continuing the tradition, but trick-or-treaters (and parents) are urged to take health precautions

National Politics

Biden leads Trump by 17 points in Wisconsin in ABC News/Washington Post poll

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The survey found more than 70% of people who voted early support Biden, while 70% of people who said they’ll vote on November 3 are backing Trump.