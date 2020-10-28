Advertisement

Wisconsin to receive 1.75 million BinaxNOW tests for COVID-19 response

Abbott BinaxNOW test
Abbott BinaxNOW test(Abbott)
By Mackenzie Amundsen
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announces a shipment of 1,750,000 rapid COVID-19 tests to the State of Wisconsin.

President Trump first announced the Abbott BinaxNOW antigen test in August designed to give results in as little as 15 minutes.

Allouez Parkside Village is an assisted living community that specializes in dementia and Alzheimer’s care. Nearly eight months into the COVID-19 pandemic, staff still find themselves working on the front line.

“They’re feeling all the same emotions that everyone else is feeling,” said Holly Duquaine, admissions and marketing director at Allouez Parkside Village. “They’re riding that same roller coaster that everybody else is riding, and everybody is just so anxious for COVID to be over.”

Working with Brown County Public Health, staff at Allouez Parkside Village wear masks, wash their hands frequently, practice social distancing, and regularly check temperatures. There is also a strict visitation policy in place.

When it comes to testing, anyone with symptoms or exposure to someone with COVID-19 gets tested.

“We’re very fortunate that we have our own testing supply, and with our testing supply, we’re able to get results back very quickly,” said Duquaine.

“Up to today, we’ve shipped over 600,000 point of care tests to nursing homes in the State of Wisconsin to assure that our most vulnerable citizens are protected," said Admiral Brett Giroir of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Giroir says most of those tests are used on staff at those facilities to prevent the introduction to and spread of COVID-19 among people living there.

The 1,750,000 BinaxNOW tests will be under the discretion of Governor Evers to help K-12 students and teachers, colleges and universities, hospitals, first responders, nursing homes, and other critical infrastructure.

“Smart policies plus smart testing equals defeat of the virus,” said Giroir.

Since Monday, more than 1,061,000 have been sent to Wisconsin. Tests will be shipped every week until the entire supply is fulfilled which is expected to happen in December or January.

Giroir says Abbott has the ability to manufacture up to 50 million BinaxNOW tests each month at facilities in Maine and Illinois.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Oshkosh Fire Chief honored with national award

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Emily Matesic
Oshkosh Fire Chief Mike Stanley was honored with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation Hero Award.

Agriculture

Wisconsin’s hemp pilot program to get extended

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Aisha Morales
Moving forward, those in the industry want to see it grow beyond things like CBD.

News

The Face of Covid, Part 3

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeff Alexander
Area hospitals, along with the Brown County Health Department, continued their series of weekly media briefings called "The Faces of Covid." This week's focus, the impact the pandemic is having on mental and behavioral health in the community and some of the issues families, children and those struggling with addiction are facing right now.

News

More than 2 million tested in Wisconsin for coronavirus since February, more than 3,800 test positive Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The U.S. Census Bureau estimated Wisconsin’s population was 5,822,000 in 2019. That means roughly 34.4% of the state has been tested at least once for the virus.

Latest News

Politics

Marquette Law School poll predicts another close presidential race in November

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
80% of Trump voters expect their candidate to win. 80% of Biden supporters expect their candidate to win.

National Politics

President Trump returns to Green Bay Friday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The president will deliver remarks at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport Friday afternoon.

News

UW football on hold after Chryst, 11 others test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The University of Wisconsin football team will pause all team-related activities for at least seven days after a dozen people have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Parents petition De Pere school board

Updated: 6 hours ago
Dueling petitions ask the school board to reopen classrooms and keep classes virtual

Holidays

Where trick-or-treating is canceled and where it’s still on for Halloween

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Most communities are continuing the tradition, but trick-or-treaters (and parents) are urged to take health precautions

National Politics

Biden leads Trump by 17 points in Wisconsin in ABC News/Washington Post poll

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The survey found more than 70% of people who voted early support Biden, while 70% of people who said they’ll vote on November 3 are backing Trump.