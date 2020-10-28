Advertisement

Wisconsin Dells man arrested on 12th drunken driving charge

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARABOO, Wis. - A Wisconsin Dells man arrested on suspicion of drunken driving is facing his 12th charge for drunken driving.

The Baraboo News Republic reported that 51-year-old Walter Decorah made his initial appearance Tuesday in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Judge Patricia Barrett set bail at $15,000 cash.

Authorities say Decorah was arrested for falling asleep behind the steering wheel at a stop sign.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated, operating with a prohibited alcohol content and driving with a revoked license.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Donald Trump Jr. campaigns for his father in De Pere

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Donald Trump Jr. campaigns for his father in De Pere

News

Donald Trump Jr. rallies voters at Amerilux International in De Pere

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
Donald Trump Jr. spoke at Amerilux International in De Pere Tuesday afternoon in front of a crowd of several hundred of his father’s supporters.

News

Oshkosh man killed following train vs. bike collision

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to police, officers were called to the Washington Avenue and train tracks intersection at 4:19 p.m. for a report of a man who was traveling east on Washington Avenue and was hit by a northbound train.

News

Funds announced for Waupaca non-profits

Updated: 3 hours ago
Funds announced for Waupaca non-profits

Latest News

News

UW-Oshkosh professor discusses how important the final week of campaigning is for candidates

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
We’re taking a closer look as to what this week has in store for both presidential candidates with a political science professor from UW-Oshkosh.

News

Interview with UW-Oshkosh political science professor

Updated: 3 hours ago
We're hearing the thoughts of a UW-Oshkosh political science professor just one week out from Election Day.

News

Brown County adds another mental health clinician

Updated: 4 hours ago
Brown County adds another mental health clinician

News

Man's truck vandalized in Outagamie County

Updated: 4 hours ago
Man's truck vandalized in Outagamie County

News

Peak season for deer and vehicle collisions is here

Updated: 4 hours ago
Peak season for deer and vehicle collisions is here

News

Results in for Appleton Police Department survey

Updated: 4 hours ago
Results in for Appleton Police Department survey