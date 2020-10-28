Wisconsin Dells man arrested on 12th drunken driving charge

BARABOO, Wis. - A Wisconsin Dells man arrested on suspicion of drunken driving is facing his 12th charge for drunken driving.

The Baraboo News Republic reported that 51-year-old Walter Decorah made his initial appearance Tuesday in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Judge Patricia Barrett set bail at $15,000 cash.

Authorities say Decorah was arrested for falling asleep behind the steering wheel at a stop sign.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated, operating with a prohibited alcohol content and driving with a revoked license.

