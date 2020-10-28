Advertisement

Where trick-or-treating is canceled and where it’s still on for Halloween

Trick-or-treating this year? Make sure you follow safety guidelines to limit the spread of COVID-19.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - By this time each year, we’ve given you a list of trick-or-treat hours for dozens of communities, but this year many communities and the federal CDC are discouraging the traditional door-to-door because the nation is in a pandemic and Wisconsin is a coronavirus hotspot.

These communities have announced that trick-or-treating is canceled, discouraged, or still on for Halloween this Saturday, October 31:

  • Appleton - Trick-or-treating is strongly discouraged
  • Clintonville - Trick-or-treating is Saturday 3-7 P.M.
  • De Pere - Trick-or-treating is Saturday 4 -7 P.M. but discouraged
  • Fond du Lac - Trick-or-treating is Saturday 3:30-5:30 P.M. The city offers free signs for homes to show whether they’re welcoming trick-or-treaters
  • Forestville - Village will not promote trick-or-treating
  • Green Bay - Trick-or-treating is Saturday 4 -7 P.M. but discouraged
  • Hilbert - Trick-or-treat hours canceled (a change from earlier announcement)
  • Manitowoc County - Trick-or-treating is strongly discouraged by the county but communities still have trick-or-treat hours
  • Manitowoc - Trick-or-treating is Saturday 5-7 P.M.
  • Marinette - Downtown stores host trick-or-treaters Thursday, Oct. 29, 3-5 P.M.
  • Menasha - Trick-or-treat hours canceled
  • Mishicot - Trick-or-treating is Saturday 5-7 P.M.
  • Oconto - Trick-or-treating is Saturday 3-6 P.M.
  • Oconto Falls - Trick-or-treat hours canceled
  • Oshkosh - Trick-or-treating is Saturday 4-7 P.M.
  • Shawano - Trick-or-treating is Saturday 4-6 P.M.
  • Sturgeon Bay - Trick-or-treating is Saturday 4-7 P.M.
  • Two Rivers - Trick-or-treating is Saturday 5-7 P.M.
  • Valders - Trick-or-treating is Saturday 4-6 P.M.

Even where trick-or-treating is allowed, health departments are encouraging people to find alternative ways to celebrate Halloween, such as pop some popcorn and watch scary movies, bake cookies shaped like bats, or take a drive past decorated homes. Avoid Halloween parties with people who aren’t from your household, or any indoor celebrations.

If you go trick-or-treating, wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth. Try to stay at least 6 feet away from others. Avoid contact with anyone who appears to have symptoms. Wash your hands as soon as you get home.

The De Pere Health Department suggests if you are handing out candy, instead of standing at your front door set up a table between yourself and trick-or-treaters for “contact-free” candy handouts. Wipe the table with disinfectant and wear a face mask that covers both your mouth and nose.

Do not trick-or-treat or hand out candy if you feel any symptoms, even if you think it might be a cold or allergies.

