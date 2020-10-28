Advertisement

VW recalls Jettas to fix fuel leaks that can cause fires

FILE - This Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, shows the Volkswagen logo on an automobile at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Volkswagen is recalling more than 218,000 Jetta sedans in the U.S. to fix a fuel leak problem that can cause fires. The recall covers certain cars from the 2016 through 2018 model years.
FILE - This Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, shows the Volkswagen logo on an automobile at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Volkswagen is recalling more than 218,000 Jetta sedans in the U.S. to fix a fuel leak problem that can cause fires. The recall covers certain cars from the 2016 through 2018 model years.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 9:11 AM CDT
DETROIT (AP) — Volkswagen is recalling more than 218,000 Jetta sedans in the U.S. to fix a fuel leak problem that can cause fires.

The recall covers certain cars from the 2016 through 2018 model years. Volkswagen says in documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators that bolts holding some high-pressure tubing can come loose, allowing fuel to leak.

The automaker hasn’t figured out how it will fix the problem, but it will start notifying owners around Dec. 20.

Affected vehicles have engines built from June 18, 2015 to Dec. 9, 2017.

The documents don’t say if there have been any fires, but they mention an unspecified number of claims. They say that owners could smell fuel or see leaks.

Messages were left seeking comment from Volkswagen.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

