UW football on hold after Chryst, 11 others test positive for COVID-19

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst talks to quarterback Graham Mertz during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Central Michigan Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin football team will halt all activities for at least a week after head coach Paul Chryst and eleven other players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The pause will force the cancellation of the Badgers game this Saturday against the University of Nebraska. Per Big Ten guidelines for this season, the game will be considered a no contest, rather than a forfeit, and the game will not be rescheduled.

Outside of Chryst, the university did not release the names of any of the six staff members or six players who tested positive. Earlier in the week, reports surfaced freshman quarterback Graham Mertz had tested positive twice, but they have never been confirmed by UW Athletics.

Beyond those dozen cases, the team is awaiting the results of even more coronavirus tests.

“Over the past several days we have seen a rising number of student-athletes and staff contract the virus. The responsible thing for us to do is to pause football-related activities for at least seven days,” Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez said.

Alvarez and UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank made the decision to call the game in consultation with Big Ten officials, the university explained.

In UW’s statement (read below), Chryst said he learned of his positive test Wednesday morning and he is isolating at home. The head coach added he currently is not experiencing any symptoms.

“I am disappointed for our players and coaching staff who put so much into preparing to play each week. But the safety of everyone in our program has to be our top priority and I support the decision made to pause our team activities,” he continued.

While the actual date on which football-related activities would resume, the Badgers next game after the now-canceled one against the Cornhuskers would be a home game against the Purdue Boilermakers.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

