Trial date set for former Gillett mayor accused of embezzlement from funeral home

GILLETT, Wis. (WBAY) - Court records show a trial date has been scheduled for a former Gillett mayor who was charged with 13 counts of theft from a funeral home he worked at.

Documents state 40-year-old James Beaton appeared for a status conference Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, a final pre-trial hearing is scheduled for June 14, 2021, while a 12 person jury trial is scheduled for June 23-25.

During the hearing, the court denied a motion to amend his bond, however, a travel restriction was lifted from his bond, which allows Beaton to travel within the country. Records show his passport could also be returned.

As Action 2 News reported earlier this year, there was an allegation that James Beaton, then 39, had been embezzling from Legacy Funeral Chapel in Gillett, and that he sold a hearse without consent.

Full Disclosure: In 2018, WBAY parent company Gray Television Group, Inc. filed a civil lawsuit against Beaton and Legacy Funeral Chapel Inc. Gray Television doing business as WBAY was awarded a $11,916.43 settlement. It was paid in full on Nov. 27, 2019.

