SUN & CLOUDS, PLUS NOT AS COLD

This afternoon there will be more clouds north as well as a small chance for a few flakes or flurries. Meanwhile, there will be plenty of sun with passing clouds to the south. It won’t be quite as cold today with high temperatures rising into the middle and upper 40s. Winds today will be blustery, gusting up to 20 mph out of the south. Overnight the winds switch to the north leading to cooler air across Wisconsin tomorrow. Thursday highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. Beyond a few stray flurries to the north the day looks dry. The dry weather extends into the evening for the Packers game at Lambeau.

This weekend the temperatures will be trending upward just in time for Halloween. Daytime highs will reach the low 50s (right at average for the end of October). The wind on Saturday and Sunday will be quite blustery. If your plans will include trick or treating the weather looks mainly dry with temperatures in the upper 40s. Overnight there may be a few spotty showers or flakes.

Next week will fluctuate between the upper 30s and the low 50s. At this time there are no major precipitation chances through the next seven days.

DON’T FORGET: The clocks will “fall back” one hour Saturday night, as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end... It’s also a good time to make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 10-20 MPH

THURSDAY: N/NE 10-20 MPH

TODAY: Stray shower north? Partly to mostly sunny south. Not as cold, but breezy. HIGH: 47

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A shower or a few flakes NORTH or along the LAKESHORE. LOW: 31

THURSDAY: Broken clouds. A bit blustery. Flurries possible. HIGH: 41 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: Turning sunny. Cool, but calmer. HIGH: 41 LOW 29

HALLOWEEN: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. Increasing clouds during the evening, with late-night showers. HIGH: 52 TRICK OR TREAT: 48 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cold and blustery. Flakes possible NORTH. HIGH: 37 LOW: 27

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Still breezy. HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

ELECTION DAY: Plenty of sunshine. Cool, with less wind. HIGH: 50

