Advertisement

Oshkosh man killed following train vs. bike collision

(File)
(File)(KWTX)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Police say they’re investigating an accident between a train and a bicyclist in the city late Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, officers were called to the Washington Avenue and train tracks intersection at 4:19 p.m. for a report of a man who was traveling east on Washington Avenue and was hit by a northbound train.

When they arrived, officers say a 69-year-old Oshkosh man was found to have serious injuries after being hit.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries. His name hasn’t been released due to family notification.

Police say the train was held at the scene, and several intersections south of New York Avenue were closed for about two hours, however all intersections are back open at this time.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.

You can also do so by using the P3 tip app, which allows you to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Funds announced for Waupaca non-profits

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Funds announced for Waupaca non-profits

News

UW-Oshkosh professor discusses how important the final week of campaigning is for candidates

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
We’re taking a closer look as to what this week has in store for both presidential candidates with a political science professor from UW-Oshkosh.

News

Interview with UW-Oshkosh political science professor

Updated: 44 minutes ago
We're hearing the thoughts of a UW-Oshkosh political science professor just one week out from Election Day.

News

Brown County adds another mental health clinician

Updated: 1 hour ago
Brown County adds another mental health clinician

Latest News

News

Man's truck vandalized in Outagamie County

Updated: 1 hour ago
Man's truck vandalized in Outagamie County

News

Peak season for deer and vehicle collisions is here

Updated: 1 hour ago
Peak season for deer and vehicle collisions is here

News

Results in for Appleton Police Department survey

Updated: 1 hours ago
Results in for Appleton Police Department survey

News

“Some days there’s not enough of me”: 2nd mental health clinician proposed in Brown County 2021 budget

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brittany Schmidt
Brown County’s proposed 2021 budget is calling for a second mental health clinician to help local police agencies respond to mental health crisis calls.

News

Evers urges self-imposed lockdown as cases hit new record

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Tony Evers is pleading with Wisconsin residents to voluntarily stay home and limit their interactions amid new statewide daily records for confirmed coronavirus infections and deaths.

News

Authorities investigating vandalism

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emily Matesic
Outagamie County authorities are investigating a case of vandalism after a man's truck is damaged for displaying a Trump sticker.