Oshkosh man killed following train vs. bike collision

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Police say they’re investigating an accident between a train and a bicyclist in the city late Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, officers were called to the Washington Avenue and train tracks intersection at 4:19 p.m. for a report of a man who was traveling east on Washington Avenue and was hit by a northbound train.

When they arrived, officers say a 69-year-old Oshkosh man was found to have serious injuries after being hit.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries. His name hasn’t been released due to family notification.

Police say the train was held at the scene, and several intersections south of New York Avenue were closed for about two hours, however all intersections are back open at this time.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.

You can also do so by using the P3 tip app, which allows you to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.