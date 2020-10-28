Advertisement

Oshkosh Fire Chief honored with national award

The award presented to Oshkosh Fire Chief Mike Stanley as he was recognized by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation with its Hero Award.
The award presented to Oshkosh Fire Chief Mike Stanley as he was recognized by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation with its Hero Award.(WBAY)
By Emily Matesic
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Fire Chief is being recognized for his work, but it’s the work he’s doing outside of traditional firefighting and medical rescue.

Oshkosh Fire Chief Mike Stanley wasn’t sure what was happening when he entered the truck bay at the department’s main fire station Wednesday morning. He was

greeted by a small group and lots of applause the chief was being honored with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation Hero Award.

A joint initiative between the Foundation and MAGlite, the award recognizes an individual or department that goes above and beyond the call of duty.

“He went outside of the fire service to truly help his community to lookout for the homeless, to lookout for the elderly as they were saying, he went outside the box and truly helped his community,” says Bill Hinton with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

The chief was nominated for his work with the homeless population in the wake of the COVId-19 pandemic, as well as his initiative to help seniors avoid falls and the injuries associated with them.

According to Stanley, “As older people start falling down it causes a progression where they’re no longer able to make as many choices as they’d like and we want people to live happy, healthier independent lives.”

The chief, in accepting the honor, said the award isn’t just his as he’s had so much help along the way. He added, “I’m so so honored to receive this award, I’m not sure I’m deserving because it’s not my award it’s our award that so many people in this community have stepped up and said we see the problem, we want to be part of the solution and we want to make a difference.”

In addition to a monetary donation made to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation in the chief’s name, a brick on the memorial grounds will also recognize this honor.

“To have my name there as part of that lasting tribute to those that gave the supreme sacrifice, it just blew me away,” said Chief Stanley.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin to receive 1.75 million BinaxNOW tests for COVID-19 response

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announces a shipment of 1,750,000 rapid COVID-19 tests to the State of Wisconsin.

Agriculture

Wisconsin’s hemp pilot program to get extended

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Aisha Morales
Moving forward, those in the industry want to see it grow beyond things like CBD.

News

The Face of Covid, Part 3

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeff Alexander
Area hospitals, along with the Brown County Health Department, continued their series of weekly media briefings called "The Faces of Covid." This week's focus, the impact the pandemic is having on mental and behavioral health in the community and some of the issues families, children and those struggling with addiction are facing right now.

News

More than 2 million tested in Wisconsin for coronavirus since February, more than 3,800 test positive Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The U.S. Census Bureau estimated Wisconsin’s population was 5,822,000 in 2019. That means roughly 34.4% of the state has been tested at least once for the virus.

Latest News

Politics

Marquette Law School poll predicts another close presidential race in November

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
80% of Trump voters expect their candidate to win. 80% of Biden supporters expect their candidate to win.

National Politics

President Trump returns to Green Bay Friday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The president will deliver remarks at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport Friday afternoon.

News

UW football on hold after Chryst, 11 others test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The University of Wisconsin football team will pause all team-related activities for at least seven days after a dozen people have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Parents petition De Pere school board

Updated: 6 hours ago
Dueling petitions ask the school board to reopen classrooms and keep classes virtual

Holidays

Where trick-or-treating is canceled and where it’s still on for Halloween

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Most communities are continuing the tradition, but trick-or-treaters (and parents) are urged to take health precautions

National Politics

Biden leads Trump by 17 points in Wisconsin in ABC News/Washington Post poll

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The survey found more than 70% of people who voted early support Biden, while 70% of people who said they’ll vote on November 3 are backing Trump.