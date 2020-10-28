Oshkosh Fire Chief honored with national award

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Fire Chief is being recognized for his work, but it’s the work he’s doing outside of traditional firefighting and medical rescue.

Oshkosh Fire Chief Mike Stanley wasn’t sure what was happening when he entered the truck bay at the department’s main fire station Wednesday morning. He was

greeted by a small group and lots of applause the chief was being honored with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation Hero Award.

A joint initiative between the Foundation and MAGlite, the award recognizes an individual or department that goes above and beyond the call of duty.

“He went outside of the fire service to truly help his community to lookout for the homeless, to lookout for the elderly as they were saying, he went outside the box and truly helped his community,” says Bill Hinton with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

The chief was nominated for his work with the homeless population in the wake of the COVId-19 pandemic, as well as his initiative to help seniors avoid falls and the injuries associated with them.

According to Stanley, “As older people start falling down it causes a progression where they’re no longer able to make as many choices as they’d like and we want people to live happy, healthier independent lives.”

The chief, in accepting the honor, said the award isn’t just his as he’s had so much help along the way. He added, “I’m so so honored to receive this award, I’m not sure I’m deserving because it’s not my award it’s our award that so many people in this community have stepped up and said we see the problem, we want to be part of the solution and we want to make a difference.”

In addition to a monetary donation made to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation in the chief’s name, a brick on the memorial grounds will also recognize this honor.

“To have my name there as part of that lasting tribute to those that gave the supreme sacrifice, it just blew me away,” said Chief Stanley.

