Advertisement

MILDER, BUT BREEZY TODAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
First Alert Weather meteorologists
First Alert Weather meteorologists(WBAY)
By Steve Beylon
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Temperatures are trending up today, thanks to a southwest breeze. While many of our highs will be in the upper-half of the 40s this afternoon, that wind will knock our “feels-like temperatures” back a bit. Wind chills will be in the 20s this morning, with mainly 30s for the rest of the day.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today. Areas SOUTH of Green Bay will see more sunshine, while areas farther NORTH will have some cloudy intervals. As a cold front arrives, look for a few showers and wet snow flakes tonight along the Upper Michigan border and down the Lake Michigan shoreline.

Over the next few days, our temperatures will be up and down... Tomorrow looks colder with highs in the upper 30s, but we’ll climb into the lower 50s on Saturday. After Halloween, temperatures tumble into Sunday with a blustery northwest wind. Chilly highs in the upper 30s will be back again as the Packers kickoff against the Vikings at Lambeau Field.

DON’T FORGET: The clocks will “fall back” one hour Saturday night, as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end... It’s also a good time to make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 10-20 MPH

THURSDAY: N/NE 10-20 MPH

TODAY: More clouds NORTH... More sun SOUTH. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 48

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A shower or a few flakes NORTH or along the LAKESHORE. LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Broken clouds. A bit blustery. Flurries possible. HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: Turning sunny. Cool, but calmer. HIGH: 41 LOW 28

HALLOWEEN: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. Increasing clouds during the evening, with late-night showers. HIGH: 53 TRICK OR TREAT: 48 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cold and blustery. Flakes possible NORTH. HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Still breezy. HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

ELECTION DAY: Plenty of sunshine. Cool, with less wind. HIGH: 48

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Milder but breezy

Updated: 1 hours ago
Temperatures in the 40s but with a wind chill and clouds.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Milder Wednesday, quiet weather ahead

Updated: 9 hours ago
First Alert Forecast: Milder Wednesday, quiet weather ahead

Forecast

MILDER WEDNESDAY

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brad Spakowitz
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Some clouds, not as chilly tonight

Updated: 15 hours ago
First Alert Forecast: Some clouds, not as chilly tonight

Latest News

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Windy now, warmer this week

Updated: 18 hours ago
Temperatures will get closer to normal

Forecast

STILL COOL TODAY, MILDER ON WEDNESDAY

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By David Ernst
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wind-chilly day

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:48 AM CDT
Struggling to reach 40 on a sunny day

Forecast

TURNING SUNNY, BUT STAYING COLD FOR NOW

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:09 AM CDT
|
By Steve Beylon
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Very chill Monday night!

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:08 PM CDT
Areas north and west of the Fox Cities will see temperatures in the teens Monday night.

Forecast

A MOSTLY DRY WEEK

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT
|
By Brad Spakowitz
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...