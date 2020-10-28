MILDER, BUT BREEZY TODAY

Temperatures are trending up today, thanks to a southwest breeze. While many of our highs will be in the upper-half of the 40s this afternoon, that wind will knock our “feels-like temperatures” back a bit. Wind chills will be in the 20s this morning, with mainly 30s for the rest of the day.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today. Areas SOUTH of Green Bay will see more sunshine, while areas farther NORTH will have some cloudy intervals. As a cold front arrives, look for a few showers and wet snow flakes tonight along the Upper Michigan border and down the Lake Michigan shoreline.

Over the next few days, our temperatures will be up and down... Tomorrow looks colder with highs in the upper 30s, but we’ll climb into the lower 50s on Saturday. After Halloween, temperatures tumble into Sunday with a blustery northwest wind. Chilly highs in the upper 30s will be back again as the Packers kickoff against the Vikings at Lambeau Field.

DON’T FORGET: The clocks will “fall back” one hour Saturday night, as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end... It’s also a good time to make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 10-20 MPH

THURSDAY: N/NE 10-20 MPH

TODAY: More clouds NORTH... More sun SOUTH. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 48

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A shower or a few flakes NORTH or along the LAKESHORE. LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Broken clouds. A bit blustery. Flurries possible. HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: Turning sunny. Cool, but calmer. HIGH: 41 LOW 28

HALLOWEEN: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. Increasing clouds during the evening, with late-night showers. HIGH: 53 TRICK OR TREAT: 48 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cold and blustery. Flakes possible NORTH. HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Still breezy. HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

ELECTION DAY: Plenty of sunshine. Cool, with less wind. HIGH: 48

