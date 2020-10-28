Advertisement

Michigan woman charged with homicide following death of Ashwaubenon man

Candice Thornton
Candice Thornton(Brown County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Court documents show a Grand Rapids, Michigan woman has been charged in the death of an Ashwaubenon man who died in 2019.

According to the criminal complaint, Candice Thornton, 36, is charged with First Degree Reckless Homicide as a Party to a Crime. A complaint was filed in December of last year, and an arrest warrant was issued that same day.

On Tuesday afternoon, a Zoom video hearing was held for Thornton as a return on warrant/initial appearance.

The complaint states Thornton caused the death of a 37-year-old man, identified by the initials of A.M.T., on or between June 2 and June 3 of last year by delivering or manufacturing a controlled substance. The complaint says the “T” in the initials stands for the surname of Thario.

Documents state a toxicology report for Thario show his death was caused by heroin, and an autopsy claims he died of an acute intoxication by the combined effects of diazepam, heroin, codeine and pregabalin.

If convicted, Thornton could face up to 40 years in prison, as well as a $100,000 fine.

Online court records have not updated to show Thornton’s future court date.

