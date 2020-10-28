Advertisement

Man held on suspicion of killing father with vehicle

(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (AP) - A 44-year-old man is suspected of intentionally striking his father with a vehicle, according to Portage County sheriff’s officials.

The 76-year-old father was hit by the vehicle Monday in Amherst and later died of his injuries.

His son is in the Portage County Jail on a possible charge of first-degree intentional homicide. He’s expected to appear in court Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

