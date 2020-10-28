Donald Trump Jr. rallies voters at Amerilux International in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - In addition to President Trump visiting Wisconsin Tuesday, his son also made a campaign stop in the state.

Donald Trump Jr. spoke at Amerilux International in De Pere Tuesday afternoon in front of a crowd of several hundred of his father’s supporters.

The Trump campaign says Tuesday’s rally won’t be the last before Election Day, saying they’ll continue to focus on Wisconsin, despite recent polling showing it to be an uphill battle.

While speaking in De Pere, Donald Trump Jr. touted a number of reasons why his father should be re-elected, and why the campaign continues to be out on the road, even during a pandemic.

“We have to be on the ground. We have to bring the message of accomplishment and success that Donald Trump has had. The peace deals in the Middle East, pulling out of endless wars, people have to see that, because if you watch the news it’s good for Donald Trump so you just won’t ever hear that,” said Trump Jr.

Like his father, Trump Jr. has plenty of criticism for the mainstream media, and also social media, which he says has blocked stories, addressing Joe Biden and his son Hunter’s relationship with China.

“Imagine it was me. Imagine the outrage if it was Donald Trump Junior doing these things but because the mainstream media is functioning as the marketing arm of the Democrat party the average American won’t hear that,” said Trump Jr. “You think Joe Biden is going to push back on China when is son is collecting a billion five from them?”

If the President is to be re-elected, even his son admits he will need help, from voters in the rust belt states.

When asked if his father felt confident about Wisconsin, and how Trump Jr. feels about winning the state, Trump Jr. said that “It feels very good to me. I think if everyone turns out, people aren’t cheating on the other side, I think it actually feels very good.”

The president’s son didn’t discuss the handling of the COVID-19 outbreak during the rally very much, or the promises of a vaccine.

