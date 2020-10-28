Advertisement

Biden leads Trump by 17 points in Wisconsin in ABC News/Washington Post poll

The first of three scheduled presidential debates between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will air on CBS Tuesday night, September 29, at 9 p.m.((Tia Defour))
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (WBAY) - Wisconsin is leaning blue, with Democrat Joe Biden building a 17-point lead over incumbent Republican President Donald Trump in a new ABC News/Washington Post poll released Wednesday.

The news organizations say 57 percent of people who identified themselves as likely voters favored Biden, 40 percent favored Trump, and 2 percent favored Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen.

The Washington Post reports the random sample had slightly more people who voted for Hillary Clinton than Donald Trump in 2016. Adjusting for that skew, the newspaper reports Biden has a 12-point lead.

The ABC News/Washington Post poll gave Biden a 6-point lead last month.

Thirty-seven percent of people surveyed said they already voted, with a total 60% saying they voted or plan to vote early. A month ago, 51% said they planned to vote on election day. What changed? The survey found concerns about the spreading coronavirus are a major issue in this election, with 70% of respondents reporting that they’re “very” are “somewhat” worried that they or a family member will contract the COVID-19 virus or already tested positive.

The survey found 59% of voters disapprove of President Trump’s handling of the pandemic compared to 39% who say he’s doing a good job. Fifty-seven percent of people believe Biden would handle the pandemic better, while 37% said Trump would.

The race isn’t over. The election day vote will be a deciding factor. The survey found more than 70% of people who voted early support Biden, while 70% of people who said they’ll vote on November 3 are backing Trump.

Wisconsin put Trump over the top in the Electoral College in 2016. He won the state by only 22,748 votes out of more than 3 million cast.

The last Marquette University Law School poll before election day is also expected on Wednesday.

