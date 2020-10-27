Wisconsin Attorney General: Voter fraud is ‘unlikely’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With Election Day less than 10 days away and early voting underway, state officials say voter fraud is ‘unlikely’.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says the State of Wisconsin tests its system multiple times a year.

He adds those tests have repeatedly shown that the system is secure, and wants you to feel confident when casting your ballot.

“When people make claims about fraud, what they are doing is providing false information about the state of our elections trying to scare voters. I encourage all people to ignore that and be aware that we have a safe, secure and reliable voting system in Wisconsin," said Kaul.

Kaul went on to say that if anything were to happen, the state has a process in place to let voters know as soon as possible.

