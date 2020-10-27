TURNING SUNNY, BUT STAYING COLD FOR NOW

Cloud cover will fade away this morning as high pressure builds in from the west. Even though our skies will be turning sunny, it’s going to remain cold for this time of year. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s this afternoon. However, a brisk southwest wind will develop into the afternoon, keeping wind chills in the 20s.

Temperatures will be up and down over the next few days, but in general, the forecast looks milder by the end of the week. Highs will be mainly in the 40s, with lower 50s arriving on Saturday.

Our weather pattern looks quiet, as most of the active weather stays south of us. Our next chance of rain arrives late Saturday night, after Halloween trick or treating is done.

DON’T FORGET: The clocks will “fall back” one hour Saturday night, as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end... It’s also a good time to make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W/SW 5-15+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: SW/W 10-20 MPH

TODAY: Early clouds, but turning sunny. Continued cool. A bit breezy late. HIGH: 39

TONIGHT: Passing clouds. A brisk wind. LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Milder, but breezy at times. HIGH: 49 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cooler and brisk. HIGH: 43 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: Turning sunny. Cool again. HIGH: 42 LOW 29

HALLOWEEN: Mostly sunny and warmer. Increasing clouds during the evening, with late-night. HIGH: 52 TRICK OR TREAT: 47 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Blustery. HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. A brisk wind. HIGH: 46

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.