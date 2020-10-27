Advertisement

SUV rams Kaukauna police car, gets away after dangerous pursuit

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Kaukauna police are looking for the woman driving of a red Dodge Durango that rammed a squad car and got away after police called off the dangerous pursuit.

The SUV was going west on Dodge St. near Eagles Court when the first officer noticed it didn’t have license plates. The driver didn’t pull over and tried to get away, then it rammed the squad car in the parking lot of the Kaukauna Gun Range. The squad car was disabled but the officer wasn’t hurt.

A second officer responding to the scene saw the fleeing SUV and tried to stop it. The officer chased the Durango for three miles but ended the pursuit because the driver was driving erratically and ignoring traffic signs.

The officer who was hit was able to see there was a female driving the Durango and a male in the passenger seat.

Anyone with information that could help solve this crime should call Kaukauna police at (920) 766-6333 or their local authorities.

