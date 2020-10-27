Survey results show high public trust in Appleton Police Department

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The results of the 2020 Community Survey are in at the Appleton Police Department. Sent to hundreds of people every two years, the survey is part on a police initiative for community input.

The Appleton Police Department mailed out a 23 question survey to 2,000 random addresses in the city in September asking for feedback about the performance of the department including what officers are doing well and what they can do better.

“We’re able to break that data out by aldermanic district and race and age and things like that to help us kind of design a strategic plan going forward,” said Chief Todd Thomas with the Appleton Police Department.

With a total of 687 responses, Thomas tells Action 2 News he is “very pleased” with the results. 93.5% of respondents expressed trust in the Appleton Police Department with more than 94% saying they feel like the department is good or excellent in demonstrating integrity and respect.

“I think it’s a great commentary not just on the team at APD but also the community, because it takes both of us,” said Thomas. “It takes a community trusting the agency giving us the benefit of the doubt and willing to work with us.”

When asked about major issues in the City of Appleton, a majority of people who took the survey filled that list with traffic concerns and complaints. However, Thomas says there is another issue that topped the list not only on this survey but in the past.

“The number one issue in our community is drug abuse," said Thomas. "Our community for the second survey in a row has recognized that’s our number one concern, so that’s an issue we need to continue to work on.”

Thomas tells Action 2 News one of the biggest takeaways from the survey results is the need to work more on racial justice and equity with 20% of the people of color who took the survey writing that they feel the department is not doing enough.

“I think it’s one of those ongoing things that we have to constantly work at,” said Thomas.

Along with shaping a city-wide plan, Thomas says the survey results will help officers provide a more individualized response on a neighborhood level.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.