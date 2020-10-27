Advertisement

Study: Heart scans uncover COVID-19 damage in some patients

By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - Researchers have found that ultrasounds give a better indication of which COVID-19 patients have a higher risk of dying.

Doctors at hospitals across the Mount Sinai system in New York looked at echocardiograms -- or ultrasound scans of the heart -- for 305 COVID-19 patients. One hundred and ninety of those had structural heart damage.

The scans gave doctors an indication of which patients had the highest risk for death.

Researchers found it gave a fuller picture than the routinely run blood tests to look for heart damage.

They say ultrasounds could help doctors start treatment early and help patients recover better.

Copyright 2020 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

