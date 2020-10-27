STILL COOL TODAY, MILDER ON WEDNESDAY

It’s going to remain cold for this time of year despite a sunny afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s with a brisk southwest wind. Chills will be in the 20s for much of the day. But, temperatures will be milder for the rest of the week... some days warmer than others.

We should be back in the mid-to-upper 40s for a high tomorrow, after we start the morning in the upper 20s. Look for a breezy southwest wind throughout the day. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds across the area... with more clouds NORTH and more sunshine SOUTH.

A potent storm system will pass to our south on Thursday. We’ll see an uptick in cloud cover, but any rain should remain south. Temperatures will trend slightly cooler for the remainder of the work week. Highs Thu/Fri should be in the lower half of the 40s. Our weather pattern looks quiet to end the week. Halloween is this Saturday, and skies should be mostly sunny during the day with highs into the 50s. Clouds will increase as the trick-or-treaters are out and about. Then our next chance of rain arrives late Saturday night. There may be a touch of snow/mix NORTH, and a few lingering flakes are possible anywhere Sunday morning. Sunday will be cooler, but blustery and dry with highs barely getting back to 40.

DON’T FORGET: The clocks will “fall back” one hour Saturday night, as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end... It’s also a good time to change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

WIND FORECAST:

THIS AFTERNOON: WSW 10-15 MPH

WEDNESDAY: SW 10-20 MPH

THIS AFTERNOON: Sunny, but still cool. A bit breezy late. HIGH: 39

TONIGHT: Passing clouds. A brisk wind. LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: Clouds NORTH, more sunshine SOUTH. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 49 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cooler and brisk. HIGH: 43 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: Turning sunny, but cool again. HIGH: 41 LOW 30

HALLOWEEN: Mostly sunny and warmer. Increasing clouds during the evening, with late-night rain/mix. HIGH: 52 TRICK OR TREAT: 47 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: Morning clouds, some PM sun. Blustery. Early flakes? HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

MONDAY: Brisk with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 46 LOW: 33

