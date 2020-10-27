Pumpkin Palooza returns with health precautions

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Pumpkin Palooza starts this week in Titletown next to Lambeau Field. Put your pumpkin carving skills to the test, and your work of art will go on display.

Pumpkin Palooza is about creating a unique community art display, so you don’t get to keep the pumpkin but instead will become a part of the display on a series of bleachers.

There are more than 500 pumpkins available for carving.

Some professional carvers are on the scene already.

You have to register ahead of time, like most of the events at Titletown right now, but the event is free. It’s also spread out over four days, from Wednesday, Oct. 28, through Saturday, Oct. 31. (CLICK HERE for links to register depending on which day you want to go.)

You’re asked to wear a mask to the event.

There will be four one-hour time slots for carving a pumpkin. You’ll stay with your own group at your own table, and everything is spaced at least six feet apart.

You will get to keep the pumpkin carving tools.

But if you’re not comfortable heading out for this type of event, there’s a great way to get in on the fun at home.

“We have a lot of awesome Titletown templates online available for download, so if you visit Titletown.com, you can see all the templates from there and then display your pumpkin very proudly at your front door or in your window,” Titletown Events Coordinator Jessica Dickhut said.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.