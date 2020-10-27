President Trump in Wisconsin Tuesday, Saturday

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WBAY) - President Donald Trump will be in Wisconsin Tuesday, holding a re-election campaign rally in West Salem. He’ll speak at MotorSports Management Company by the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway at 4 P.M.

It will be Trump’s third rally in Wisconsin over the last 10 days, and he plans to campaign in Wisconsin again on Saturday with a rally at the Waukesha County Airport.

Vice President Mike Pence will lead a campaign event at Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 3 P.M. The event opens to the public at 1 P.M.

Challenger Joe Biden’s campaign says the Democratic candidate will visit Wisconsin on Friday, Oct. 30, just days before election day. It will be Biden’s first visit to Wisconsin since early September.

Biden’s campaign did not announce a location or a time for the visit.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.