MILDER WEDNESDAY

A southwest wind overnight will make for a night not as cold as the last! Wednesday will be breezy with milder mid and upper 40s. It won’t be as sunny as Tuesday - Especially for areas north where more clouds will be prevalent. There is also a SMALL CHANCE of a few sprinkles or flurries near the Wisconsin-Michigan border.

A northerly wind makes a quick return Thursday bringing in cooler air and locking in more clouds. There is a small chance of a few spotty light rain or snow showers (or sprinkles or flurries), but most areas will be dry. Friday rounds out the work week with some sun.

Attention then turns to the weekend. Saturday (HALLOWEEN) will be partly sunny, breezy and much milder with low 50s returning. There is a SMALL CHANCE of an night shower (some mix?)... And there could be a morning flurry Sunday. Otherwise clouds decrease Sunday, and much cooler low 40s return as well. The start of the work week will bring more milder air back into the region.

DON’T FORGET: The clocks will “fall back” one hour Saturday night, as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end... It’s also a good time to change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: SW 10-25 MPH

THURSDAY: NNE 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Passing clouds. A brisk wind. LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: Clouds NORTH, more sunshine SOUTH. Milder, but breezy. HIGH: 48 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cooler and brisk. A sprinkle or flurry? HIGH: 43 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: Turning sunny, but cool again. HIGH: 42 LOW 28

HALLOWEEN: Mostly sunny and warmer. Increasing clouds during the evening, with a chance of late-night rain/mix. HIGH: 52 TRICK OR TREAT: 47 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: Early flakes? Morning clouds, some PM sun. Blustery. HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

MONDAY: Brisk with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: Breezy and milder. HIGH:52

