Lomira Police: Man arrested following hostage call

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOMIRA, Wis. (WBAY) - Lomira Police say one person is in custody after officers were sent out for a call of a man holding his girlfriend hostage Monday afternoon.

According to police, the incident took place sometime Monday afternoon on the 300 block of Main Street.

An exact time wasn’t immediately provided.

Due to how close the scene was to a school and initial information saying the male suspect may have had access to firearms, police say a lockdown was requested.

Lomira Police say the situation was resolved without incident, and after determining there was no danger to the community, the lockdown was lifted for the school.

Police say the man arrested is 20 years old, however no name was immediately provided.

The Brownsville Police Department, as well as the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, also responded to the incident.

