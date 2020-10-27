Advertisement

Location of South Bridge Connector announced

Communities to fund connecting roads for Brown County’s Southern Bridge project
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County officials say they now know where the South Bridge Connector will be placed.

Members of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) and the Federal Highway Administration met Friday to sign the Final Tier 1 Environmental Impact Statement (known as an EIS) and the Record of Decision (ROD) for the project.

The ROD states the connector will begin at Packerland Drive, also County Highway EB, in the Town of Lawrence, before continuing along a new road to a new I-41 interchange.

From there, it will follow Southbridge and Red Maple Roads to the Fox River.

Officials say the connector will then cross the Fox River and follow Rockland Road, and a new road to reach the intersection of County Highways X and GV in the Town of Ledgeview.

The next phase will include the design and construction of the section between Packerland Drive in Lawrence and Lawrence Drive in the City of De Pere.

County officials say that section will also include a new I-41 interchange at Southbridge Road, and it will be designed and built as part of the I-41 project in Brown and Outagamie Counties.

Click here to view the final EIS/ROD.

