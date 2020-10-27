Advertisement

Kiel holds community forum to discuss social justice in the community

By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIEL, Wis. (WBAY) - Social justice and race relations have played out as a big issue in the upcoming election.

However, that topic also was the focus of a community forum in Kiel Monday night.

In a joint effort between city officials and the area school district, a conversation took place to address culture, race and diversity.

That conversation was held both in person and online.

“We had some students in our high school post some racially, we called them very racially insensitive comments,” said Kiel Area School District Superintendent Brad Ebert. “Since then, many conversations have ensued.”

Ebert says it was that incident which motivated him to organize the public forum.

“Big or small, Kiel has 4,000 people. It doesn’t mean we don’t have things we need to talk about,” said Ebert.

However, nationally many of the issues have focused on law enforcement interactions with people of color and a majority have taken place in bigger cities.

Still, the Kiel Police Chief says no community should feel exempt.

“I think we owe it as human beings to start working together, because I’ve never worked in the thirty plus years I’ve been in law enforcement I’ve never seen our entire country so divided. So let’s starting working together and bring people together, and the first thing you have do, is get people talking," said Kiel Police Chief Dave Funkhouser.

The forum was also a chance for people to express concerns, and offer up solutions.

“I want to be able to not just accept everyone, and I think I can do that, but to embrace the special traditions and experiences and cultures that they share with us,” said one community member.

Organizers hope Monday’s forum inspires other, similar size communities to follow suit.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lomira Police: Man arrested following hostage call

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Brownsville Police Department, as well as the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, also responded to the incident.

News

Kiel community forum on racial diversity

Updated: 1 hour ago
Kiel community forum on racial diversity

News

Location of South Bridge Connector announced

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Brown County officials say they now know where the South Bridge Connector will be placed.

News

Changes in store for Thanksgiving meal at Lambeau

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Thanksgiving is a month away, and organizers of the annual Lambeau Field Thanksgiving Dinner say changes are in store for this year’s event.

Latest News

News

Astro Extra: Water on the moon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Brad and Chris Roth discuss Monday's announcement in the video above.

News

Wisconsin Attorney General: Voter fraud is ‘unlikely’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says the State of Wisconsin tests its system multiple times a year.

News

Wisconsin state officials: Fraud is 'unlikely'

Updated: 3 hours ago
Wisconsin state officials: Fraud is 'unlikely'

News

Virtual college field trips offered to Green Bay high school students

Updated: 3 hours ago
Virtual college field trips offered to Green Bay high school students

News

Update on Titletown townhomes

Updated: 3 hours ago
Update on Titletown townhomes

News

Oshkosh area non-profits expand hours for kids programs

Updated: 3 hours ago
Oshkosh area non-profits expand hours for kids programs