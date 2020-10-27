Kiel holds community forum to discuss social justice in the community

KIEL, Wis. (WBAY) - Social justice and race relations have played out as a big issue in the upcoming election.

However, that topic also was the focus of a community forum in Kiel Monday night.

In a joint effort between city officials and the area school district, a conversation took place to address culture, race and diversity.

That conversation was held both in person and online.

“We had some students in our high school post some racially, we called them very racially insensitive comments,” said Kiel Area School District Superintendent Brad Ebert. “Since then, many conversations have ensued.”

Ebert says it was that incident which motivated him to organize the public forum.

“Big or small, Kiel has 4,000 people. It doesn’t mean we don’t have things we need to talk about,” said Ebert.

However, nationally many of the issues have focused on law enforcement interactions with people of color and a majority have taken place in bigger cities.

Still, the Kiel Police Chief says no community should feel exempt.

“I think we owe it as human beings to start working together, because I’ve never worked in the thirty plus years I’ve been in law enforcement I’ve never seen our entire country so divided. So let’s starting working together and bring people together, and the first thing you have do, is get people talking," said Kiel Police Chief Dave Funkhouser.

The forum was also a chance for people to express concerns, and offer up solutions.

“I want to be able to not just accept everyone, and I think I can do that, but to embrace the special traditions and experiences and cultures that they share with us,” said one community member.

Organizers hope Monday’s forum inspires other, similar size communities to follow suit.

