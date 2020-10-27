Advertisement

Is it just a cold? Dr. Ashok Rai says get tested for any COVID-19 symptoms

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2020
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dr. Ashok Rai admits he’s been surprised by how many cases of nasal congestion or mild cough turn out to be COVID-19. “A lot more than I honestly expected to see,” the president and CEO of Prevea told us Tuesday on Action 2 News This Morning.

A viewer reported he had a cough and congestion but no fever, but at his daughter’s urging he was tested for COVID-19 and was positive. Dr. Rai recommends getting tested if you experience any symptoms of COVID-19.

“You’re thinking it’s starting to get to that time of year, we’re going to get a lot of colds, and we are, but we’ll go ahead and order the COVID test and they’re coming back a lot more positive,” Dr. Rai said. "Once again, any type of symptoms with COVID, get tested. Even if they seem mild, let’s get that diagnosis either shown or out of the way so we can see what’s going on with you.”

Some testing sites require you to have at least one symptom of COVID-19 to get free testing so be sure to check with your health provider or local testing site. Symptoms listed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention include:

  • Fever of 100.4 or higher
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • Chills
  • Repeated shaking with chills
  • Muscle pain
  • Headache
  • Sore throat
  • New loss of taste or smell

