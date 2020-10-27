Advertisement

HARIBO to build first North American production facility in Wisconsin

Generic gummy bears photo. Photo: Thomas Rosenau via MGN.
Generic gummy bears photo. Photo: Thomas Rosenau via MGN.(KOLO)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - HARIBO will be building their first production facility in all of North America in Pleasant Prairie, Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday.

“We warmly welcome HARIBO to a long list of family-run enterprises that form the economic backbone of our state, making best-in-class products that reach every corner of the globe,” the governor said.

The company explained that the new factory will amplify their ability to bring their sweet treats to U.S. customers more quickly and efficiently than ever.

The candy company chose Gilbane Building Company in Milwaukee to be be in charge of construction for the building. HARIBO chief financial officer Wes Saber said they will be spending over $300 million on the facility, making it the largest project in their century-old history.

The creation of the facility will provide 385 jobs through phase one of the build, then up to 4,200 “indirect jobs” upon the completion of the factory.

“It’s important to us to be exemplary corporate citizens and give back to the places where we live and work, so we’re proud of the relationships we’ve already built as we become part of the fabric of the community,” Saber continued.

Village of Pleasant Prairie administrator Nathan Thiel said HARIBO is a great partner and will benefit their local economy. “The Village is thrilled with the progress made and is eager to see the facility start to take shape,” he said.

Construction on the factory will begin later this year, though the governor’s office did not give an official date.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Location of South Bridge Connector announced

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Brown County officials say they now know where the South Bridge Connector will be placed.

News

Changes in store for Thanksgiving meal at Lambeau

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Thanksgiving is a month away, and organizers of the annual Lambeau Field Thanksgiving Dinner say changes are in store for this year’s event.

News

Astro Extra: Water on the moon

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Brad and Chris Roth discuss Monday's announcement in the video above.

News

Wisconsin Attorney General: Voter fraud is ‘unlikely’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says the State of Wisconsin tests its system multiple times a year.

News

Wisconsin state officials: Fraud is 'unlikely'

Updated: 1 hours ago
Wisconsin state officials: Fraud is 'unlikely'

Latest News

News

Virtual college field trips offered to Green Bay high school students

Updated: 1 hours ago
Virtual college field trips offered to Green Bay high school students

News

Update on Titletown townhomes

Updated: 2 hours ago
Update on Titletown townhomes

News

Oshkosh area non-profits expand hours for kids programs

Updated: 2 hours ago
Oshkosh area non-profits expand hours for kids programs

News

High court won’t extend Wisconsin’s absentee ballot deadline

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Supreme Court is siding with Republicans to prevent Wisconsin from counting mailed ballots that are received after Election Day.

News

Outagamie County requests assistance from Wisconsin Supreme Court

Updated: 4 hours ago
Outagamie County requests assistance from Wisconsin Supreme Court

News

Update on Titletown District Townhomes

Updated: 4 hours ago
Update on Titletown District Townhomes