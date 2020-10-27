HARIBO to build first North American production facility in Wisconsin

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - HARIBO will be building their first production facility in all of North America in Pleasant Prairie, Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday.

“We warmly welcome HARIBO to a long list of family-run enterprises that form the economic backbone of our state, making best-in-class products that reach every corner of the globe,” the governor said.

The company explained that the new factory will amplify their ability to bring their sweet treats to U.S. customers more quickly and efficiently than ever.

The candy company chose Gilbane Building Company in Milwaukee to be be in charge of construction for the building. HARIBO chief financial officer Wes Saber said they will be spending over $300 million on the facility, making it the largest project in their century-old history.

The creation of the facility will provide 385 jobs through phase one of the build, then up to 4,200 “indirect jobs” upon the completion of the factory.

“It’s important to us to be exemplary corporate citizens and give back to the places where we live and work, so we’re proud of the relationships we’ve already built as we become part of the fabric of the community,” Saber continued.

Village of Pleasant Prairie administrator Nathan Thiel said HARIBO is a great partner and will benefit their local economy. “The Village is thrilled with the progress made and is eager to see the facility start to take shape,” he said.

Construction on the factory will begin later this year, though the governor’s office did not give an official date.

