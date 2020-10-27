Fond du Lac County contractor charged with theft, bail jumping

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News has learned a Fond du Lac County contractor facing multiple theft cases has been charged again.

Adam Walsh of Van Dyne is charged with theft by a contractor between $2,500 and $5,000.

A person in Fond du Lac went to police earlier this month, saying they paid Walsh $4,450 to work on their deck, and showed police a contract signed on May 30. When months went by, the person texted their concerns to Walsh and received a reply from someone saying their name was Abigail and that Walsh was in the hospital and received no further replies.

Police say they tried reaching Walsh at the phone number provided to the victim and didn’t receive a response.

In addition to theft, Walsh is charged with two felony counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor for bail jumping.

Walsh is currently out on bond in two separate cases in Fond du Lac County filed in 2019 where he’s charged with Theft in a Business Setting between $10,000 and $100,000 and Theft in a Business Setting between $5,000 and $10,000, and a misdemeanor Theft by False Representation of less than $2,500.

In each of those cases, he’s accused of taking customers' money but not doing the promised work. In one case, he told investigators he didn’t do the work because he’d been in custody for another theft case and he was dealing with substance abuse issues.

Walsh has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

