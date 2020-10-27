Daily record of new coronavirus cases, deaths shattered Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – For the first time since testing began, more than 5,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in a single day.

According to the Department of Health Service’s daily report, 5,262 people tested positive Tuesday out of a total of 16,528 new tests. Another 11,266 people tested negative within the past 24 hours.

A record setting 64 new deaths were reported by the state’s health department Tuesday. The previous record was set last week, with 48 new deaths reported on October 21.

Wisconsin has now seen 1,852 people die from the disease caused by the coronavirus. Despite the record amount of new deaths reported in a single day, the death rate remains at 0.90%.

The Wisconsin DHS has seen a total of 206,311 positive tests since testing began in February. In that same time period, 10,636 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

220 people were hospitalized within the past 24 hours.

The DHS said Monday that it took Wisconsin seven and a half months to reach the first 100,000 cases, and just over a month to reach another 100,000 cases.

#Wisconsin is reporting 5K+ new #COVID19 cases today. With record increases in case counts, our contact tracers need your help to #StopTheSpread of this virus. If you test positive, notify all of your close contacts and isolate for at least 10 days. More: https://t.co/nLiLAdHhtA pic.twitter.com/tyXFnu36Ib — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) October 27, 2020

POSITIVE CASES

The 5,262 new cases come after Monday’s low report of less than 3,000 new cases. Keep in mind Tuesdays generally have higher numbers due to weekend tests being processed.

As of Monday, the state’s positivity rate was at 25.7%.

Wisconsin is averaging 3,975 new coronavirus cases every day in the last 7 reports, an increase from Monday’s seven day average of 3,879 cases.

As of Monday, the positivity rate including multiple tests of the same people is now at 12.9%.

County-by-county numbers will be listed later in this article.

ACTIVE CASES

The percentage of active cases increased Tuesday to 20.9% after having dropped to 20.4% Monday. There are 43,163 people who are considered active cases, meaning they were diagnosed within the past 30 days and haven’t been medically cleared.

The state says just over 161,000 people (161,260) are considered recovered (78.2%).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The state reports 220 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 within the past 24 hours.

Wisconsin currently has 329 patients in intensive care for COVID-19, and 1,350 hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment overall, according to the DHS. Those numbers have increased since Monday.

Since the first patient in Madison on February 5, 10,636 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment. The 7-day average is at 157 patients per day, a decrease from Monday. The rate of hospitalization for people diagnosed with the coronavirus has held steady since Sunday at 5.2%. Saturday’s percentage was 5.3%.

The number of patients at the state’s alternate care facility (ACF) set up at the Wisconsin State Fair Park near Milwaukee increased by one Tuesday, bringing the total number of patients there to five. The facility opened on October 14 with the intent of handling an overflow at hospitals around the state by receiving patients who are closer to discharge but not quite healthy enough, to make room for people with more serious conditions. To protect patient privacy, the DHS doesn’t say where patients are from.

HOSPITAL READINESS

In terms of hospital readiness, Monday’s report from the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) says 15.5% of ICU beds are open. The WHA says there are 1,350 total COVID-19 patients throughout the state, with 329 of those patients in the ICU. The DHS reported Monday that out of all hospital beds in the state (10,922), about 16.4% are available (1,793).

In the Fox Valley Region, the WHA reported Monday that in 13 hospitals serving 8 counties, there are 126 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, with 23 in ICU. 17 ICU beds are open.

Meanwhile, Monday’s report from the WHA shows the Northeast Region’s 10 hospitals serving 7 counties are caring for 173 COVID-19 patients, including 52 in ICU. The region has 16 ICU beds open.

Day-to-day changes take hospital discharges and deaths into account.

Prevea CEO/president Dr. Ashok Rai cautioned on Action 2 News This Morning last week that an open bed isn’t necessarily an available bed if the hospital doesn’t have the staffing to support a patient in it (see related story). For this reason, we’re using the term “open” more frequently than “available,” even though that’s the WHA’s terminology.

* Viewers have asked us why the state has different numbers than what’s reported on some county health department websites. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19 but would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Health experts say face masks are still the most effective way the general public can slow the spread of the coronavirus, but only if the masks are worn appropriately -- over the nose and chin. County and state health officials are reminding and urging people to stay home when they feel sick, avoid large gatherings, and distance yourself six feet from people who aren’t from your household.

To help people understand how their decisions affect their own health and others, the Department of Health Services has a decision tool at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/decision.htm. The tool describes how choices matter and offers suggestions to make activities safer.

