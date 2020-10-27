Authorities investigating vandalism

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a weekend act of vandalism after a man believes his truck was targeted because of political sticker in one of its windows.

Glass remains in the parking lot of the Mack State Wildlife Area outside of Shiocton. That’s that’s where Derek Schadrie of Neenah says he was hunting on Saturday afternoon. According to Schadrie, when he returned to the parking lot that evening he found his truck had been trashed. He says, “When I came out to my truck at about 6:15 I found the passenger side window was smashed out and just stuff carved into it all over the place.”

The “stuff” was anti-Trump, including profanities. BLM for Black Lives Matter was carved into the tailgate of the truck, and Biden 2020 had been scratched into the hood, as well.

“I just couldn’t believe someone would do something like that,” says Schadrie. Adding, “I was just there hunting, it’s not like I was doing anything to anyone or any reason for anyone to do that to me.”

Schadrie does have a Trump 2020 sticker displayed in the back window of his truck, but he doesn’t think that gives anyone the right to damage it.

He says, “It’s all kinda getting out of hand a lot and I just think people need to think about what they’re doing. It’s really not worth wrecking other people’s property over just because they don’t believe the same thing you do.”

Schadrie wrote about the vandalism on Facebook, a post that has now been shared thousands of times. Now he’s just waiting for someone to do the right thing, adding, “Hopefully somebody saw something or heard something or somebody is just talking about something and hopefully we can catch them.”

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says it is actively investigating the incident. And, it’s looking for any cameras or other surveillance evidence from the area. Deputies stress everyone has a right to their political opinion and crimes like this won’t be tolerated.

