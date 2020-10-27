Advertisement

1,000-plus faith leaders call for ‘free and fair election’

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 1,000 clergy members and other faith-based advocates have signed onto a unique statement that supports a comprehensive path to “a free and fair election.”

The statement also urges leaders to heed the verdict of “legitimate election results” regardless of who wins in November.

Signatories of the statement, shared in advance with The Associated Press, include senior officials at the National Association of Evangelicals and prominent progressive pastor the Rev. William Barber.

The statement also has drawn backing from two past faith advisers to former President George W. Bush.

