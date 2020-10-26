Wisconsin crosses 200,000 cumulative case milestone

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says a cumulative total of more than 201,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Monday.

According to its daily report, the DHS says 2,883 tests out of a total of 12,749 tests came back positive. That means 9,866 people tested negative within the past 24 hours.

10 new deaths were reported by the state Monday.

Wisconsin has now seen 1,788 people die from the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The Wisconsin DHS has seen a total of 201,049 positive tests since testing began in February. In that same time period, 10,416 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19. 84 people were hospitalized within the past 24 hours.

According to the DHS, it took Wisconsin seven and a half months to reach the first 100,000 cases, and just over a month to reach another 100,000 cases.

Today Wisconsin officially tops 200,000 cases of #covid19 It took us 7 and a half months to reach our first 100,000 cases, & only 36 days to reach our second. In just two short months, the 7-day average of new confirmed cases has risen 405%! Remember, #YouStoptheSpread Wisconsin, pic.twitter.com/Fjjq4ZSqMq — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) October 26, 2020

The death rate is now at 0.90% after dropping to .89% Sunday.

Action 2 News will continue to emphasize the state’s summary statistics counting each person once no matter how many times they’re tested. This is the standard method used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its federal reporting and is a better indication of the spread of the coronavirus in a community. For data including all of the results for people tested multiple times, visit the DHS website.

POSITIVE CASES

The 2,883 new cases come after multiple days this past week with reports of more than 4,000 new cases. Keep in mind that this past week’s records come with an asterisk, because the state upgraded its medical reporting systems last weekend which put the state behind on entering new, positive cases.

The one-day record of new tests goes back to August 4, when 18,138 tests were returned.

As of Sunday, the state’s positivity rate was at 25.4%. This is in line with the percentage of positive tests we saw before the state’s system was upgraded two weekends ago (24.65 and 26.47%, respectively).

There were eleven straight days where the state reported more than 3,000 people testing positive for the coronavirus before Monday’s report. Wisconsin is averaging 3,879 new coronavirus cases every day in the last 7 reports, a drop from Sunday’s seven day average of 4,077 cases.

As of Sunday, the positivity rate including multiple tests of the same people is now at 13.1%, an increase from Sunday’s report of 12.8%.

County-by-county numbers will be listed later in this article.

ACTIVE CASES

The percentage of active cases dropped again Monday to 20.4% after holding steady over the weekend at 20.5%. There are 41,067 people who are considered active, meaning they were diagnosed within the past 30 days and haven’t been medically cleared. That percentage was 20.6% on Friday.

The state says just over 158,000 people (158,158) are considered recovered (78.7%).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The state reports 84 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 within the past 24 hours.

Wisconsin currently has 320 patients in intensive care for COVID-19, and 1,297 hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment overall, according to the DHS.

Since the first patient in Madison on February 5, 10,416 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment. The 7-day average is at 168 patients per day, a decrease from Saturday. The rate of hospitalization for people diagnosed with the coronavirus held steady from Sunday at 5.2%. Saturday’s percentage was 5.3%.

The number of patients at the state’s alternate care facility (ACF) set up at the Wisconsin State Fair Park near Milwaukee increased by two Monday, bringing the total number of patients there to four. The facility opened about a week ago with the intent of handling an overflow at hospitals around the state by receiving patients who are closer to discharge but not quite healthy enough, to make room for people with more serious conditions. To protect patient privacy, the DHS doesn’t say where patients are from.

HOSPITAL READINESS

In terms of hospital readiness, Sunday’s report from the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) says 14.4% of ICU beds are open. The WHA says there are 1,295 total COVID-19 patients throughout the state, with 320 of those patients in the ICU. The DHS reported Saturday that out of all hospital beds in the state (10,859), about 18% are available.

In the Fox Valley Region, with 13 hospitals serving 8 counties, there are 121 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, 12 more than Friday, with 21 in ICU, one less than Saturday. 17 ICU beds are open.

The Northeast Region’s 10 hospitals serving 7 counties are caring for 162 COVID-19 patients, six more than Saturday, including 64 in ICU, 20 more than Saturday. The region has 26 ICU beds open and 196 open beds total.

Action 2 News will continue to check back for updates on Monday’s hospital numbers, and will provide those details when they become available.

Day-to-day changes take hospital discharges and deaths into account.

Prevea CEO/president Dr. Ashok Rai cautioned on Action 2 News This Morning last week that an open bed isn’t necessarily an available bed if the hospital doesn’t have the staffing to support a patient in it (see related story). For this reason, we’re using the term “open” more frequently than “available,” even though that’s the WHA’s terminology.

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE NUMBERS FOR WISCONSIN WILL BE PROVIDED HERE SHORTLY. (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold)*

Action 2 News will also provide numbers for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.**

* Viewers have asked us why the state has different numbers than what’s reported on some county health department websites. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19 but would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Health experts say face masks are still the most effective way the general public can slow the spread of the coronavirus, but only if the masks are worn appropriately -- over the nose and chin. County and state health officials are reminding and urging people to stay home when they feel sick, avoid large gatherings, and distance yourself six feet from people who aren’t from your household.

To help people understand how their decisions affect their own health and others, the Department of Health Services has a decision tool at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/decision.htm. The tool describes how choices matter and offers suggestions to make activities safer.

