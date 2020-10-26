Advertisement

Wisconsin coach Chryst staying quiet on QB Mertz’s status

Reports say Mertz tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst isn’t discussing quarterback Graham Mertz’s status following reports that the redshirt freshman has tested positive for COVID-19. Chryst did say he was confident the ninth-ranked Badgers' game Saturday at Nebraska would go on as scheduled.

The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel and Wisconsin State Journal both reported that Mertz had tested positive. Big Ten protocols say that athletes who test positive through point-of-contact daily testing must take a polymerase chain reaction test to confirm the first result. The athlete can’t play again for at least 21 days if the PCR test confirms the first result.

