Voting safety tips and reminders from the City of Green Bay

The Clerk’s Office urges voters to follow CDC guidelines for in-person voting, to protect themselves, their neighbors, and to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Voters line up outside Green Bay City Hall for the first day of in-person early voting. Oct. 20, 2020.
Voters line up outside Green Bay City Hall for the first day of in-person early voting. Oct. 20, 2020.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Green Bay is asking voters who still need to cast their ballot in person to follow the COVID-safety that’s in place at every polling location to protect the health of voters and election personnel.

The city said for those voting absentee, drop boxes may be your best option to insure your ballot is received on time. “We know that some citizens will be voting at a physical polling place,” said Mayor Eric Genrich. “They may prefer the Election Day voting experience; they may have missed a deadline; or they may not have received their mail ballot.”

Here’s some things to keep in mind:

- In-person absentee voting will remain open at City Hall through 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Check www.greenbaywi.gov/elections for dates and times.

-Election Day polling places open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3 and close at 8 p.m.

-There are six absentee ballot drop boxes located conveniently throughout Green Bay. Check www.greenbaywi.gov/elections for ballot drop box locations.

-Please wear a mask, but this is not required of voters.

--Wash your hands before entering and after leaving the polling location.

--Maintain six feet of distance from others, even when you and others are wearing masks.

Voters are advised to use the “Where do I vote?” feature at myvote.wi.gov, to double-check their Election Day polling place before heading out to vote. Some polling place locations have changed since the last election. While voters can vote at City Hall through Oct. 31, they can only vote at their assigned ward on Election Day, Nov. 3. Voters who have questions or need more help can visit the city of Green Bay website www.greenbaywi.gov/elections. Or email questions to vote@greenbaywi.gov or call 920-448-3010.

The Clerk’s Office urges voters to follow CDC guidelines for in-person voting, to protect themselves, their neighbors, and to slow the spread of COVID-19. The Clerk’s office assures voters—and poll workers—that every polling place will be supplied with personal protective equipment (PPE), including hand sanitizer and antiseptic cleaning wipes, and all poll workers will be wearing masks supplied by the Clerk’s office. “This election is a challenge,” Genrich said. “But with a little help, some cooperation, and a good deal of understanding from voters, we can make it work.”

