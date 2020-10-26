Advertisement

Outagamie County petitions the State Supreme Court on misprinted ballot issue

A small tear in the ballot will cause it to be rejected.
By Emily Matesic
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County is turning to the State Supreme Court for better direction on how to handle its misprinted ballot issue. The county filing an emergency petition looking for a declaratory relief.

Action 2 News first reported last week, the county discovered nearly 25,000 absentee ballots were misprinted and would be rejected by counting machines on Election Day. Now the county wants the court decide if the solution it’s come up with is the right one.

Outagamie County officials are asking the State Supreme Court to decide how best to remedy the county’s misprinted absentee ballot situation, filing an emergency petition this morning, hoping to eliminate any issues come Election Day and beyond. According to Kyle Sargent, Deputy Corporation Counsel for Outagamie County, “What we all want, both the counties and municipalities is to be proactive about this and get a ruling prior to election, so that it it lessens the likelihood of someone can come back afterwards and try to attack any absentee ballots that have been cast.”

The problem lies with a small nick in one of the timing marks on more than 24,000 absentee ballots. The county says it was able to recover more than half of those ballots before they were sent out. Thousands of others, however, made their way to voters, with an unknown number returned to municipal clerks -- waiting to be counted on Election Day.

But, as Action 2 News learned last week, those ballots will be rejected by counting machines leading the county’s announcement a week ago that it was recommending poll workers create duplicate ballots.

Kyle Sargent says, “The counites believe as we’ve said that the statutory duplication requirements of 5.85 are the appropriate response to this. The municipalities are hoping to have the most practical and efficient method, that being filling in the timing block.”

The emergency petition to the State Supreme Court is simply asking it to decide what is the most protective remedy.

“We want to assure the public that their vote will count even with the misprinted ballots. What we’re seeking right now with the courts is just the procedural aspect of how they’ll be counted and the procedures we must follow in the statutes which have some conflicts,” adds Outagamie County Clerk, Lori O’Bright.

The State Supreme Court says it’s received the petition, there’s no indication if it will take up the issue with only a week to go until Election Day.

