Advertisement

Outagamie County files emergency petition seeking absentee ballot misprint remedy

As Action 2 News reported a week ago, a “technical ballot misprint” was said to likely delay the counting of some absentee ballots in Outagamie County according to the clerk.
A small tear in the ballot will cause it to be rejected.
A small tear in the ballot will cause it to be rejected.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County has filed an emergency petition seeking declaratory relief regarding defective ballots.

As Action 2 News reported a week ago, a “technical ballot misprint” was said to likely delay the counting of some absentee ballots in Outagamie County according to the clerk. The county said its asking the court to rule on the appropriate remedy and said while it has been working with the Wisconsin Elections Commission and the municipal attorneys, their positions are diverging.

The 32-page petition states the county and the municipalities believe they need to have the court declare the most protective remedy for this issue. The counties (including Outagamie and Calumet Countries) believe they should comply with statutory duplication requirements under Wis. Stat. §5.85. Outagamie County said the Municipalities are hoping to have the most practical and efficient remedy of filing in the timing mark.

Either way, both seeking address this issue proactively and hoping the Court can provide declaratory relief regarding the rights and responsibilities of both the counties and the municipalities.

In the original report (CLICK HERE FOR THAT REPORT), Clerk Lori O’Bright said the misprint is “a scratch no wider than a fingernail on a timing mark at the edge of the ballot.” O’Bright said the error will not impact contests, candidates or referendums. However, this misprint will cause a machine error and the ballot to be rejected. The county has chosen to duplicate those ballots that are rejected due to the misprint. They said voters will not have to take additional actions. According to Outagamie County Deputy Corporation Counsel, Kyle Sargent, the duplicate ballot solution is in line with state elections law. He said, “That process consists of an election inspector, actually election inspectors, transferring the votes from the unreadable ballot to a readable ballot which can then be processed by the tabulation device.”

In total, 24,600 ballots had the misprint. The county pulled as many as possible, but some were mailed out. They’re still working to determine how many of those ballots went out to voters.

Stay tuned with Action 2 News as we update this story throughout the day today.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Organizer: Not enough signatures for Evers recall effort

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Misty Polewczynski posted on the “Recall Evers Petition” Facebook page on Monday that not enough signatures were collected.

Politics

Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson announces candidacy for U.S Senate with “Never too Early” campaign ad

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Nelson is the first entrant into the race -- and the first declared candidate for the 2022 election cycle.

Candidates

Breaking down the candidates for District 1 in Wisconsin State Assembly

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 9:44 AM CDT
|
By Dana Munro
We break down the platforms of the candidates for Wisconsin's First Assembly District.

News

President Trump to hold campaign rally in Waukesha Saturday evening

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
President Trump will hold a rally at the Waukesha County Airport at 7 p.m.

Latest News

Candidates

Breaking down the candidates for Wisconsin’s 54th Assembly District

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 9:37 AM CDT
|
By Dana Munro
We break down the platforms of the candidates running for Wisconsin's 54th Assembly District.

Politics

Appeals court puts hold on Wisconsin governor’s public-gathering restrictions

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:29 PM CDT
Evers' administration issued an order on Oct. 6 limiting indoor public gatherings across the state to 25% of a building’s capacity or 10 people in places without an occupancy limit.

Politics

Deadlines to remember for the election

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
With more people than ever voting early and absentee, the Brown County Clerk put together this list of deadlines for voters to remember to make sure their vote counts on November 3.

National Politics

Trump plans 2 more Wisconsin visits

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 2:48 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
The president plans to lead Make America Great Again rallies in Waukesha Saturday and near La Crosse on Tuesday

National Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Falsehoods and fumbles in Trump-Biden debate

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 9:11 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
A look at how their statements from Nashville, Tennessee, stack up with the facts.

National Politics

WATCH LIVE: ABC News coverage of the final presidential debate

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT
Live news coverage begins at 7 P.M., one hour before the debate.