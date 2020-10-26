Advertisement

Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson announces candidacy for U.S Senate with “Never too Early” campaign ad

Nelson is the first entrant into the race -- and the first declared candidate for the 2022 election cycle.
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson (WBAY photo)
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson (WBAY photo)
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson has announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate to replace Ron Johnson in 2022.

In a statement, Nelson said he is launching his campaign before the election because of “Donald Trump and Sen. Mitch McConnell’s power grab to install Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court so close to the election."

Nelson said: “As the county executive for one of the hardest hit COVID areas in the U.S., I have been on the front lines trying to protect lives in the absence of any real leadership from Washington. Ron Johnson vowed to vote for Amy Coney Barrett even if he had to do it in a moon suit. Instead of doing his job of helping Wisconsin through this crisis, he’s helping Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell push through partisan judges, disregarding Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s last wishes. Wisconsinites have had enough of Ron Johnson’s embarrassing tenure and I am not going to wait another day. We need a Senator who will acknowledge that the COVID pandemic is real and has the right priorities.”

To watch the “Never Too Early” launch video, click HERE.

Nelson to run as a democrat, is the first entrant into the race -- and the first declared candidate for the 2022 election cycle.

