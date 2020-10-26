Advertisement

Oshkosh nonprofits extend hours to provide childcare, virtual learning help

By Dakota Sherek
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A persistent problem for many working families during this pandemic has been arranging childcare for students learning at home. Some organizations that traditionally have after-school programs extended their hours to try to bridge that gap.

The Boys and Girls Club of Oshkosh changed its after school hours to a 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. schedule on weekdays.

“We wanted to give working parents an option so their kids could come here all day, do academics, make sure that we focus our attention on tutoring, helping these kids get through the year,” said Chief Operating Officer Tracy Ogden.

Ogden says there’s been a learning curve, but things seem to be working well for kids in the program.

“They can have a good breakfast, we can make sure they can get onto their zoom calls, make sure they get their learning done, and then just get to have some fun time, get to play with their friends,” said Ogden.

Oshkosh YMCA has taken similar measures.

“We don’t normally run a program like this at all,” said School Age Director Emily Karis.

Karis says they now run a 6:30 am to 6 pm weekday program. While those hours are similar to their summer program, the three and a half hours a day dedicated to academic work is new.

“It was a big struggle at first because we’re not teachers. We stress to the parents we are here to assist during this time, we’re not here to provide full education,” said Karis. So we are doing our best every day, even as things change now to be able to assist through the academic piece."

Both programs incorporate masking and other health safety measures for the kids

“We went through expectations of social distancing, wearing our masks, keeping our hands to yourself a lot at the beginning,” said Karis.

“You know, kids are pretty resilient, and as long as staff are emulating good behavior the kids follow right along,” said Ogden.

Demand is high, so both programs are filled. The YMCA is serving nearly 100 kids while the Boys and Girls Club is serving more than 200.

“We’re happy to be able to serve the community and we understand the need is strong out there still within our community,” said Karis. “But we’re doing our best to be able to provide the kids that we have here within our program a safe and healthy environment.”

“We wish we could take triple the amount of kids but we’re doing everything we can to help working families and to make sure we’re doing everything we can,” said Ogden.

The longer hours means more strain for both nonprofits.

“It does add a lot of extra expenses. You know, we’re being very cautious on what we’re purchasing,” said Karis. “We’re just kind of working through the ups and downs of everything that is brought with this.”

“It absolutely has been an expense for the club. But it’s one that our staff and board said ‘Our mission is to serve kids and that’s what we’re here to do,’” said Ogden.

Which is why both organizations plan to keep up the day-long care for as long as necessary.

“So if it ends up being an entire year like this, then we will be open all day all year,” said Ogden.

People can support either organization through donations:

CLICK HERE for the Boys and Girls Club of Oshkosh donation page

CLICK HERE for the YMCA Oshkosh donation page

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

DHS warns about lead poisoning risk for Wisconsin children

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Brittany Schmidt
As children spend more time at home because of the pandemic, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services wants to remind parents who live in a lead-hazard home to be careful as it could put their kids at a higher risk of lead poisoning.

News

Oshkosh YMCA expansion

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Oshkosh YMCA expansion

News

DHS: Kids may be at higher risk of lead poisoning now

Updated: 52 minutes ago
DHS: Kids may be at higher risk of lead poisoning now

News

Outagamie County petitions the State Supreme Court on misprinted ballot issue

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Outagamie County petitions the State Supreme Court on misprinted ballot issue

Latest News

News

First people move into townhomes in Titletown District

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
The first people move into TitletownHomes more than a year after construction started.

News

Outagamie County petitions the State Supreme Court on misprinted ballot issue

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emily Matesic
Outagamie County has now sent an emergency petition to the WI Supreme Court looking for direction on how to handle its misprinted ballot issue.

News

Joe Biden to campaign in Wisconsin Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Biden campaign has announced Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will be traveling to Wisconsin this week.

News

Virtual college field trips offered to Green Bay high school students

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeff Alexander
Starting next month, Green Bay high school students will have the chance to take virtual field trips to two local colleges.

News

Wisconsin crosses 200,000 cumulative case milestone

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says a cumulative total of more than 201,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Monday.

Crime

Investigators arrest suspect in Omro double homicide

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Michael P. Draine, 33, is now in custody and facing charges of Mutilating a Corpse.