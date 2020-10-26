Advertisement

Organizer: Not enough signatures for Evers recall effort

Misty Polewczynski posted on the "Recall Evers Petition" Facebook page on Monday that not enough signatures were collected.
(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The organizer of an effort to recall Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers says it has failed. Misty Polewczynski posted on the “Recall Evers Petition” Facebook page on Monday that not enough signatures were collected.

“It is with a heavy heart we announce that after proofing and what came in over the weekend, we have fallen short. We do not have enough signatures to turn in,” Misty Polewczynski posted to the group.

The group has about 80,000 followers.

She did not say how close the group came to meeting the nearly 670,000 signatures needed to force an election. But she says the petitions collected will be destroyed, in part so the names of those who signed will not become public. Tuesday was the deadline for the group to submit the required signatures. Evers is midway through his first term.

“This has been a movement like no other. We have faced countless obstacles and worked together to overcome them. I cant thank everyone who has given their time and energy to this enough,” Polewczynski wrote.

Action 2 News has followed this story since there was word of the petition starting. The recall petitioners have criticized Governor Evers and Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes for the way the Governor’s Office has handled pandemic response and protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

In recent days, Governor Evers has been asking residents to quote 'decline to sign."

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

