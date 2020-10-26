On the Clock: Packers bounce back win ... against the Texans
VIDEO: Grading the Packers win 35-20 over Houston
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers rebounded from their first loss of the season as Aaron Rodgers threw for 283 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-20 win over the Texans.
Green Bay’s strong day on offense was aided by a career-high 196 yards receiving by Davante Adams, who had touchdown receptions of 3 and 45 yards. The Packers moved to 5-1 and dropped the Texans to 1-6.
Cover 2′s Green Bay Packers panel, ‘On the Clock’ discussed the Sunday’s game.
Topic in this week’s show include:
- LaFleur’s Success
- Quality of Win VS Texans
- Containing Deshauan Watson
- What I Heard / Best Reaction Following the Game
- Jamaal Williams' Play
- JJ Watt’s Next Team
- Best Team in NFC is?
The ‘On the Clock’ panel features ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin’s Jason Wilde and WTAQ Radio’s Mark Daniels. The panel is hosted by WBAY Sports Director Chris Roth. Sunday Sports Night Cover 2 airs every Sunday night at 10:35 P.M. on WBAY-TV.
