On the Clock: Packers bounce back win ... against the Texans

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers rebounded from their first loss of the season as Aaron Rodgers threw for 283 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-20 win over the Texans.

Green Bay’s strong day on offense was aided by a career-high 196 yards receiving by Davante Adams, who had touchdown receptions of 3 and 45 yards. The Packers moved to 5-1 and dropped the Texans to 1-6.

Cover 2′s Green Bay Packers panel, ‘On the Clock’ discussed the Sunday’s game.

Topic in this week’s show include:

LaFleur’s Success

Quality of Win VS Texans

Containing Deshauan Watson

What I Heard / Best Reaction Following the Game

Jamaal Williams' Play

JJ Watt’s Next Team

Best Team in NFC is?

The ‘On the Clock’ panel features ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin’s Jason Wilde and WTAQ Radio’s Mark Daniels. The panel is hosted by WBAY Sports Director Chris Roth. Sunday Sports Night Cover 2 airs every Sunday night at 10:35 P.M. on WBAY-TV.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.