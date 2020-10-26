Joe Biden to campaign in Wisconsin Friday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Biden campaign has announced Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will be traveling to Wisconsin later this week.

According to the campaign, Biden will travel to Wisconsin on Friday, October 30.

Neither a time, nor an exact location for the campaign stop, were immediately provided.

The stop will be a last-minute campaign trip for Biden, with Election Day less than a week after the visit.

Biden was last in Wisconsin in early September, when he visited Kenosha.

Action 2 News will provide more details about the stop when they become available.

