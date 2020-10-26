Investigators arrest suspect in Omro double homicide

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that it has found and arrested a man investigators believe is involved in a double homicide that happened in the Town of Omro last week.

Michael P. Draine, 33, is now in custody and facing charges of Mutilating a Corpse. Officials said another person remains in custody on an unrelated matter, however they believe he will be formally charged for his alleged role in the murders. The sheriff’s office did not release the other person’s name but said charges are expected to be filed later this week.

On Friday last week, the Sheriff’s Office identified the victims as Melissa A. Clark, 36, Omro; and Lavar L. Wallace, 40, Appleton. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday that this is a double homicide investigation. They do not believe it was a random act and do not believe the public is in danger.

On Oct. 21, Clark and Wallace were found dead at a home in the 2800 block of Elo Rd.

Investigators have not released the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this case that can help investigators are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 920-236-7300.

INITIAL REPORT

The investigation continues into the deaths of two people at a home in the Town of Omro.

“At this time, the death investigations remain very active and ongoing,” reads a statement from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. “We continue to believe that there is no danger to the public.”

The Sheriff’s Office says names of the deceased will be released at a “later time.” They are still working to notify family.

Two people were found dead Wednesday morning in the 2800 block of Elo Road.

At about 7:31 a.m., officers and deputies responded to a 911 call in the neighborhood.

“Upon officer’s arrival, two deceased persons were located inside of a residence,” reads a statement from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says there is no danger to the public. The statement did not say if they were looking for someone in relation to the investigation.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Omro Police, Omro Rushford Fire, Oshkosh Fire and Town of Utica Fire all responded to the scene.

